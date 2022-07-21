A majority of high school student-athletes who take their talents to the collegiate level typically have to spend many years, if not a full decade or more, perfecting their craft in order to earn a full-ride scholarship to an NCAA Division I athletic program.

But every now and then, someone defies those odds by being able to quickly adapt better than most. That’s the camp Bradley-Bourbonnais senior tight end Matthew Allen has found himself in.

Unlike most high school student-athletes who are fortunate enough to continue to pursue their athletic dreams in college after beginning a particular sport at a young age, Allen never really got his chance to get exposed early on to on-the-field action as most kids who began playing football as youngsters.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you