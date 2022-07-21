Bradley-Bourbonnais' Matthew Allen drives to the paint as Coal City's Carter Garrelts (21) and Nolan Ness defend during a game last season. Allen, a senior, will play football at Eastern Illinois University.
BBCHS senior tight end Matthew Allen will continue his college career at Eastern Illinois University as an offensive tackle.
Submitted photo
BBCHS senior tight end Matthew Allen (82) has committed to play offensive tackle at Eastern Illinois University.
Submitted photo
A majority of high school student-athletes who take their talents to the collegiate level typically have to spend many years, if not a full decade or more, perfecting their craft in order to earn a full-ride scholarship to an NCAA Division I athletic program.
But every now and then, someone defies those odds by being able to quickly adapt better than most. That’s the camp Bradley-Bourbonnais senior tight end Matthew Allen has found himself in.
Unlike most high school student-athletes who are fortunate enough to continue to pursue their athletic dreams in college after beginning a particular sport at a young age, Allen never really got his chance to get exposed early on to on-the-field action as most kids who began playing football as youngsters.
Despite always liking football and aspiring to play it, Allen wasn’t allowed to compete on the gridiron until he got into eighth grade. His father, Scott Allen, who played tight end at the University of Illinois from 1992-94, wanted to wait to expose his son to one of the most physically demanding sports until he was around the same age Scott was exposed to many years ago when he was still a child.
“I always wanted to play football,” Allen said of his father’s decision to hold him out of football until the eighth grade. “... My dad always told me he didn’t play football until his freshman year of high school, and he went on to play at the U of I, which is like, the biggest you can get.
“I trusted him and believed that he knew what was best for me.”
The 6-foot-8, 255-pound monster of a young man now is set to follow in his dad’s footsteps after announcing he is committed to play at Eastern Illinois University, an NCAA Division I Subdivision football program, beginning in the fall 2023.
“They offered a full scholarship, and so that’s one of the reasons why I committed there,” Allen said. “It’s only an hour and 45 minutes away from home, which I like a lot, too.
“There’s also a lot of places up there, too, where my family and I go camping, and so I loved the area a lot, and then the people and the coaches were the best staff I’ve ever talked to. … It felt like home.”
Included with the love he’s found for his future home, Allen will have to learn to love a new position. Although he is set to start at tight end for the second year in a row for BBCHS this fall, Allen was recruited as an offensive lineman, leaving him to have to bulk up and transition to offensive tackle by summer 2023.
“This year, I’m just going to focus on playing tight end, but after the season, and maybe even halfway through the season, I’m really going to focus on putting on a lot of weight for offensive tackle and muscle mass,” Allen said. “That way when I get to my freshman year I’m able to compete and do well.”
Regardless of not being able to fully transition into the trenches this upcoming year as a senior because of team personnel needs, Boilermakers coach Mike Kohl said he believes Allen has all the necessary tools to succeed on the front lines when the time comes to put on a Panthers uniform.
“I think they really liked his feet and the way he uses his leverage,” Kohl said. “He’s a physical player, too, and so I think all that stuff is what EIU sees with him — his feet, the way he moves and the way he bends his hips — a lot of the bigger kids can’t move like him.”
BBCHS’s offense plans to rely heavily on Allen this upcoming season both as a blocker and as a pass catcher given his large and lengthy frame. Combining his ability to be a dual-threat in both the run game and the pass game with his wide catch radius, Allen seems to believe he has all the tools needed for a breakout senior season, especially after getting the monkey off his back with his commitment.
“I’m really excited for this upcoming season and because I’m already committed, there is no pressure,” Allen said. “I’m just going to go out there and have fun, do my best and help my team hopefully go far in the playoffs.”
Allen is more than hungry to get back out and compete on the prep level after having gone about a full year without competition. Having been a basketball player and football player during his time at BBCHS, Allen missed most of his junior basketball season last winter because of a broken left ankle one month into the season.
Luckily, he since has fully recovered after a demanding rehab process and has looked good in between the lines ever since, which only has left his coach believing the best of Allen is yet to come.
“Allen doesn’t talk a lot, but he leads through his actions. ... He’s added 20 pounds of really good weight with a lot of muscle in the offseason,” Kohl said. “I think the best years for Matt Allen are ahead of him, as far as football is concerned.”
