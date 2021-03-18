As recently as two months ago, Kankakee senior football player Johnathan Pitts, like thousands of players across Illinois, didn’t think there would be a prep football season this school year.
When the Illinois High School Association announced in January that a shortened, six-week football season would be held, the perspective for players like Pitts totally flipped, and even if COVID-19 pops back up at any point in the season, the fact that the season is here is a blessing in itself.
“I thought it was over until we got the call [in January],” Pitts said. “Even if we don’t get the full season I’m just glad we get to play.”
This football season will be unlike any other, with games moving from the fall to the first six weeks of the spring. But Pitts said the glass has been half full in regards to the delayed start.
“[I’ve] been studying the game every day, studying wide receivers in the NFL and in college, doing catching drills and tennis ball drills, just perfecting all the little things of the game that affect the big picture,” Pitts said. “It was a blessing in disguise because it gave us more time to get better.”
While some players like Pitts dedicated their extended offseason to more work on football, others took advantage to try new opportunities.
Central quarterback Jay Lemenager, who also has multiple years of varsity experience in baseball and basketball, joined the re-installed Central golf program last fall to fill the competitive void left by football’s absence.
“I’m an athlete and just wanna compete no matter what it is,” Lemenager said. “I was just trying to play as many sports as possible and to have time to play all four of them is big to me.”
The delayed start to the season has allowed area anticipation to climb to a fever pitch, particularly following up the best two-year stretch of football in area history. In Clifton, where the Central Comets figured to enter the season on the short list of Class 2A state favorites, Lemenager said the energy that comes with football has been seismic.
“There’s more school spirit — teachers are happier and students are definitely happy,” Lemenager said. “We go out to the gas station and people are asking us how the team’s looking now that we’re back playing football. Everyone’s just happy.”
For Bradley-Bourbonnais defensive lineman Hollist Daniels, the tickle in the air that comes with the anticipation of the football season has finally brought a sense of what the hallways were like before COVID-19.
“You can just tell people are excited,” Daniels said. “There’s a norm back to BBCHS and people have something to look forward to.”
Not many towns in Illinois, let alone the area, get behind their football teams like Wilmington. Typical Friday nights on Becker Field at Jeff Reents stadium are complete with fireworks and a motorcycle escort for the Wildcats as they take the field.
Senior linebacker AJ Meyers said he’d love to get the chance do have the complete walkout again this year, and while it’s left to be determined what parts of that signature entrance will survive COVID-19, what really matters for Meyers and his teammates is the ability to play ball.
“I think the main thing for us is we’re just excited to get out there,” Meyers said. “Having no playoffs is gonna be rough but I think everyone’s just happy to play and we’ll be alright.
“It’s been tough, it’s been weird, but we get one last chance. We thought we weren’t gonna have anything so we’ve just gotta make the most of it.”
Bishop McNamara wide receiver, running back and cornerback Manny Harris said he trusted the words of coach Rich Zinanni when Zinanni told the Fighting Irish all year long that a season would eventually come. The future Northern Illinois Huskie said there wasn’t a point in time where the fear of a lost senior season was going to let him lose sight of the reason he plays football to begin with.
“I’ve had dreams since I was 6 years-old to be great and go to the NFL,” Harris said. “To watch guys from Mac go play in the NFL, play [NCAA] Division I football, that motivates me.”
As Harris and the rest of the area’s seniors prepare for their final high school football chapters and hope to begin sequels in college and beyond, they’ll hope to leave legacies to last beyond their years. For most seniors, that would mean a deep postseason run that results in a state trophy that is left as a reminder of greatness.
That option is out the window this season but hopefully will again be a possibility in the fall. Daniels knows that there will be Boilermaker football long after he graduates, and he wants to see what he’s worked hard to build during his high school tenure to continue.
“I’ve been wanting since my freshman year to be a leader, to be a captain and be someone people look up to and want to be like ...,” Daniels said. “I know there are juniors on the team that are gonna be starters next year and if I can help them make the playoffs next year, that’s a big thing for me.”
