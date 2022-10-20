Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Kohl and Central’s Luke Shoven have spent the season battling it out as not just the area’s passing leader but the passing leader of their family as well.

Kohl, who leads the Daily Journal’s 15-school coverage area with 1,695 passing yards through the season’s first eight games, is the son of Boilermaker head football coach Mike Kohl and Tiffany Kohl. Shoven is the area’s leader with 22 passing touchdowns, and the son of Sarah (Menard) Shoven, Mike’s cousin, and Jason Shoven.

And as the two second cousins have spent the season neck-and-neck as the area’s top signal-callers [alongside Reed-Custer’s Jake McPherson], the two have both supported one another and also used the high level of play from the other as motivation to improve on their own.

Tags

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you