Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Kohl and Central’s Luke Shoven have spent the season battling it out as not just the area’s passing leader but the passing leader of their family as well.
Kohl, who leads the Daily Journal’s 15-school coverage area with 1,695 passing yards through the season’s first eight games, is the son of Boilermaker head football coach Mike Kohl and Tiffany Kohl. Shoven is the area’s leader with 22 passing touchdowns, and the son of Sarah (Menard) Shoven, Mike’s cousin, and Jason Shoven.
And as the two second cousins have spent the season neck-and-neck as the area’s top signal-callers [alongside Reed-Custer’s Jake McPherson], the two have both supported one another and also used the high level of play from the other as motivation to improve on their own.
“He’s got me in touchdowns right now, which is good for him, and I like seeing him succeed,” Ethan said. “But I also want to be on top of those leaderboards, too.”
The pair both broke their respective schools’ records for single-game passing yards on the same weekend — Ethan with 352 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 39-32 win at Lincoln-Way West on Sept. 16 and Luke a day later with 389 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-21 victory at Westville.
“When we both broke the yards records in the same week, we didn’t even realize it [at first],” Luke said. “It was crazy.”
Both Ethan and Luke are the second-oldest children in their respective families and both younger siblings of area athletes that stayed local for college. Ethan’s sister, Payton, plays volleyball for Kankakee Community College and Luke’s brother, Jacob, plays football for Olivet Nazarene University.
The kids have taken in their parents’ footsteps, as Mike Kohl helped lead Bradley-Bourbonnais to success in basketball and football before his 1993 graduation and Sarah Shoven was a star basketball, softball and tennis player at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School before she graduated in 1994.
Sarah said she remembers skipping over to her crosstown rival’s gym to root on her cousins, twins Mike and Mark, specifically on the hardwood, where the cousins all shared a common bond and would often banter with one another about who the best hooper was.
“I went to Mac, and they went to Bradley, but I always rooted for them,” Sarah said. “Basketball was my favorite, and I just loved watching them play — they were like a dynamic duo on the court.”
Not even Mike and Sarah and their cousins are the origin for this sports family’s local athletic roots. Mike’s mother, Mary, and Sarah’s father, Bill, were two of 14 children born to Paul and Arletta Menard, with Bill one of 10 sons that played football at Bishop McNamara.
Paul is the patriarch of the Menards’ generations-long love of sports, a longtime coach and face of the Azzarelli Colts youth football program in Kankakee.
“I wish he was here right now, but I kind of feel like he is here right now,” Mike said of his late grandfather, who passed away in 1996. “He’s watching down on not just his grandkids, but his great-grandkids, as two of the area’s leading passers.”
ON-FIELD SUCCESS STRENGTHENS OFF-FIELD BOND
Luke and Ethan admittedly didn’t become too close until they got to high school, but through their successes, they’ve grown closer and become support systems and some of the biggest fans for one another.
“There were a couple times at big family gatherings at my grandma’s house where we would see each other, play catch and stuff but were kind of distant,” Ethan said. “Now we’ve started to grow a lot closer. ... We both check in with each other after games and see how we did.”
The two share highlights and advice with one another, including a clip Ethan sent Luke of a jarring hit he took from Kenwood defensive end and heralded four-star recruit Marquise Lightfoot.
But they also share support for one another as both have undergone difficult family times this football season. Ethan’s grandfather and Mike’s father, Michael, suddenly passed away just days before the first game of the season. Neither Ethan nor Mike missed any action, with Mike confident in the support that has come from the program he’s structured for the past 12 years as head coach.
And in the near-two months since his father’s passing, Mike has seen the team he coaches and his quarterback son win the Southwest Suburban Conference Red division and earn the program’s first postseason appearance since 2013.
“When you talk about going through trauma and losing somebody, I feel like I can’t remember a couple weeks of my life here out of the past few months,” Mike said. “But it’s been really rewarding to see our kids have success — just to see our kids smile, win some big games and winning a conference has been really rewarding.”
In September, Luke’s brother, Tyler, a sophomore running back and defensive end for the Comets, had heart surgery and has been hospitalized since then. The last game he saw Luke play in-person before his surgery was Luke’s record-breaking performance against Westville.
Luke said he puts his brother’s number, 32, on his wristband before every game to “remind me that there’s definitely bigger things than football, and how good of a teammate he’s been.”
Sarah hasn’t been able to attend all of the Comets’ games like she does every other season as she and Jason spend their time with Tyler, something that Luke and Jacob both do as often as they can as well.
“Tyler has looked up them since he was little and they text him every day,” Sarah said. “When he was on a ventilator the boys came to see him, and they knew he was unable to talk to them, but they just wanted to be with him.”
FINISHING STRONG
With the last week of the regular season on Friday, both the Boilermakers and Comets already have clinched postseason berths. For Luke, he and the Comets are headed to their sixth straight postseason and are looking for their first postseason victory since 2019’s team that went 11-1 and reached the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals.
Jacob was a junior wide receiver on that team and Luke was a freshman defensive back and backup quarterback to current Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Jay Lemenager.
Luke had to make his own name after the Shoven surname was associated with his older brother after the success the Comets had before his 2021 graduation. But he’s done that by using what he learned from Jacob and his classmates.
“That whole class was just phenomenal and getting my name in those record books made me feel like I accomplished something,” Luke said. “Obviously, Jacob mentored me a lot and Lemenager … he taught me just about everything I know about how to be a good pocket passer and everything.”
While the Comets are in the postseason for the sixth-straight year, the Boilers are playoff-bound and conference champs for the first time in six years. Ethan remembers being a young kid on the sidelines, similar to his 10-year-old brother, Griffin, nowadays.
With other brothers Gavin, a sophomore on the JV team, and Paxton, 4, as well as 12-year-old sister Emerson, also on hand to cheer on both their dad and brother, Ethan hopes to bring them the same memories that he still holds close to him when he watched the 2015 team make a run to the Class 7A semifinals before the 2016 team had a perfect regular season.
“We talked about doing this for a long time, winning conference and making the playoffs again,” Ethan said. “I think this is the team that can really make a run and we’re excited.”
