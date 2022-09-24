MANTENO — As the Manteno Panthers took the field for a senior night Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup against the Streator Bulldogs, fans were treated to a fireworks show that would rival many Fourth of July celebrations, thanks in large part to Panthers sophomore quarterback Niko Akiyama.
In the second half, after trailing the Bulldogs 14-7 at halftime, the home squad provided the home fans with some fireworks of their own as the Panthers outscored the visitors 31-8 in that second half and won 38-22 on Friday night behind Akiyama's four rushing touchdowns.
A week removed from an early exit in the Panthers' 69-6 loss at Reed-Custer, Akiyama returned to the field Friday and exceled, running four his four scores and 189 yards on 18 carries, tacking on a passing line that read 9-for-18 for 137 yards and a touchdown.
"He played hard tonight; he’s a tough kid and a good runner," Manteno coach RJ Haines said. "He’s got a lot of good tools and for getting dinged up last week, to mentally bounce back tonight and play the way he did, I couldn’t be happier for him."
The win made Manteno 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the ICE while Streator fell to 2-3 and 1-2.
After forcing Streator to punt on its first drive, Manteno hit the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Akiyama to Ashton Brazeau.
A 5-yard run by Aneefy Ford cut the lead to 7-6 before the Bulldogs pulled ahead 14-7 with 1:16 left in the first quarter on a seven-yard touchdown from Christian Benning to Ford.
That's when Akiyama took over, scoring four of the last five Manteno touchdowns, with a 46-yard touchdown run from Ki Pon added in as well.
Friday was also the best defensive game Haines has seen from his Panthers club this fall, as their 18 points surrendered marked a new season-low and the Bulldogs' 338 yards of offense were the second-lowest Manteno has surrendered through its first five games.
Haines credited his defense with its ability to adjust after the Bulldogs opened the game with a 14-point first quarter.
"We made some adjustments after [Streator] had our number early and that's kind of been our MO for this group — just play hard and they made adjustments on defense," Haines said. "The kids just kept grinding."
STAT BOOK
Akiyama totaled 326 yards and five touchdowns — 189 yards and four scores on the ground and 137 and another touchdown in the air on 9-of-18 passing. Pon added 106 yards and a score on nine carries. Sevin Keigher had four catches for 55 yards and Porter Chandler added 43 yards on two catches.
