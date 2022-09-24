Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

MANTENO — As the Manteno Panthers took the field for a senior night Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup against the Streator Bulldogs, fans were treated to a fireworks show that would rival many Fourth of July celebrations, thanks in large part to Panthers sophomore quarterback Niko Akiyama.

In the second half, after trailing the Bulldogs 14-7 at halftime, the home squad provided the home fans with some fireworks of their own as the Panthers outscored the visitors 31-8 in that second half and won 38-22 on Friday night behind Akiyama's four rushing touchdowns.

A week removed from an early exit in the Panthers' 69-6 loss at Reed-Custer, Akiyama returned to the field Friday and exceled, running four his four scores and 189 yards on 18 carries, tacking on a passing line that read 9-for-18 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

