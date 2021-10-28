The game of football has been good to Ted Petersen. It helped him get a college education at Eastern Illinois University, where he became an All-American offensive lineman, and eventually a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers under hall-of-fame coach Chuck Noll.
The experiences and education Petersen gained through the game provided him additional opportunities after his career, including a tenure as the athletic director at Kankakee Community College.
But for Petersen, a Momence native and 1973 graduate, nothing compares to what football has given him in terms of the bond it’s given him and his youngest son, Sam, a senior tight end and offensive/defensive lineman for the same Momence program that Ted once starred on decades ago.
“Sam’s my youngest son, and my older sons (Teddy and Garrett), I wasn’t able to coach them as much, although I did get to coach them in youth football,” Ted said. “But it’s very special because [football] is a game that means a lot to me.”
Ted began helping Sam and his classmates when they were in eighth grade, and their junior football team reached the Super Bowl that year, where they lost 6-0 to Morris. And now, four years later, those same kids are getting ready to appear in Momence’s first playoff game since 2016 Saturday, a Class 2A matchup at Tremont.
For Sam, who’s able to watch his dad’s old highlight reels when they can find a working VCR to watch them in, it wasn’t until that fall in eighth grade when he realized just how much knowledge of the game his father had.
“When we played football when we were younger, he was a big part of our coaching,” Sam said. “Just with his ability to coach, I learned he was more than a football player, he really knows a lot about the game.”
Ted helps out Tim Bleyle as a line coach and also assists head coach Wayne Walker. Walker said that although Ted may have more specific knowledge, learning from coaching greats such as the late Chuck Knoll, there are several voices that have helped concoct what’s been a 10-5 stretch the past two seasons in Momence.
“It’s open; there’s not a dominant voice and we’re able to bounce ideas off each other,” Walker said. “And of course, [Ted] being where he was, he gives ideas on what we can do and he’s been a great addition.”
For some kids, working so closely in the game of football with someone who has been at the sport’s pinnacle may be intimidating. But as a dad of one of their friends from childhood, Ted said the kids he’s coaching haven’t had nerves around him in years.
“Occasionally maybe at the onset, but once we roll up the sleeves and get going, I’ve known these kids so long that’s worn off a long time ago,” Ted said. “I’m not the head coach and don’t have that relationship to worry about, so it’s more of a friend, father figure thing, hopefully.
“I just try to encourage them do do their best.”
And while some people can struggle with teaching things that came so easily to them to others who may not comprehend it as well, Walker said Ted is excellent at taking NFL-level ideas and translating them to the high school level.
“Ted relates really well to the kids,” Walker said. “The kids respond well, and he makes it simple, as far as what he wants out of the kids.
“A great coach is a great teacher and a great teacher is a great coach, and Ted is both.”
The past five years of volunteer coaching are just the latest bits of time Ted has given back to the same community that he credits with setting him up for success decades ago.
“I was so blessed to grow up in this community with the people I was surrounded by,” Ted said. “They taught me such great values, work ethic and honesty, all those things you need to be successful in life, and it really helped me in football.”
And naturally, the former professional tackle has had a bit of an impact in Momence’s line game this fall.
“I’m very aware of it and very thankful,” Sam said of how fortunate he and his teammates are. “He’s done a lot with the offensive line and teaching the way we block.”
The experiences Ted has had in his life that he’s now able to pass down to the generations below him are great. But for Ted, it’s the relationships formed and strengthened through those experiences that are most valuable.
“Those [two] Super Bowl rings are great, but the best things in life are relational,” Ted said. “Yeah I won Super Bowls, but it’s the memories I have with the guys I played with that are most memorable, and [coaching] is relational, too.
“Growing up with these kids, watching them mature, and now being a part of coaching them while they’re doing well, it’s great.”
