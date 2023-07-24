Bishop McNamara offensive line coach Tony Pashos, right, watches the action in the trenches at a summer football workout earlier this month. Pashos, a 10-year NFL offensive tackle and two-time All-Big Ten pick at the University of Illinois, currently resides in Manteno and is in his first season coaching at McNamara.
When Bob Kelly finished his job interview for the Bishop McNamara head football coaching position last fall, the first phone call he had was with former coach Rich Zinanni, who mentioned that there was a former NFL offensive lineman living in Manteno that would be a great assistant coach — Tony Pashos.
The second call Kelly made after his interview was to his uncle, Jim Hall, one of Pashos’ coaches at south suburban Lockport High School, where Pashos graduated from in 1998 before a two-time All-Big Ten career at the University of Illinois and decade-plus career in the NFL.
“I called my uncle Jimmy, left a message, and the next night I got a call from [Pashos],” Kelly recalled. “He’s a very intense guy and told me he was all-in … he’s been the best of the best.”
Kelly eventually got the head coaching job — as well as the dean of students title at the school — and quickly added Pashos to his staff. Pashos has immersed himself on the football staff and as an assistant in the weight room after spending the past several years working one-on-one with area lineman, including current Fighting Illini and 2021 Manteno graduate Josh Gesky.
“Obviously football is a big part of my life so if I could pay it forward, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Pashos said. “I’m not out here with a shop or anything like that, but if there are area kids I can help out, I was always saying yes.”
Pashos credits his one-on-one work with feeding his desire to coach. With his three children — Eleni, Melina and George — all elementary students in the Bishop McNamara Catholic School system and the connection to Kelly, the Fightin’ Irish were an easy fit.
And much like his one-on-one work lending credence to coaching high school football, Pashos feels like the tools he himself learned from the game have been able to translate to other avenues, such as his post-retirement journey into Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law that began in 2014.
“I had that transition when I was out of the league and got into law school, and a lot of the traits and characteristics I had built in football translated there, just in a different arena,” Pashos said. “When you’ve been playing and been involved for 20 years, it’s nice to still be involved in football.
“I don’t think it will ever leave.”
And it’s perhaps football that taught Pashos some of his most important life lessons, using what he learned about life through the game and translating it post-retirement. Pashos has added the distinction of graduating from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law and a White House internship to his football resume, finding the pinnacle of the American dream after being born to Greek immigrants and growing up learning the fundamentals of hard work.
“I want to make a huge impact on their lives and use this game as a tool for it, just like the people who coached me are still coaching me in my life,” Pashos said. “The game is a tool and metaphor for life and that’s the way I see it.
“There are a lot of lessons to be learned in this game and I want to empower them, give them the skills they need and everything like that, so they’re not only successful in football, but that carries over to the rest of their lives.”
Kelly also knows how important it is for high school students to be able to see a first-hand example of how to tackle the game in a professional manner, and how much more Pashos can provide the players outside the lines.
And he also knows that as he and the Fightin’ Irish look to regain their status as a small-school IHSA giant in the post-Zinanni era, they’ll have to be stout in the trenches, a place where Pashos’ knowledge and skills reign supreme.
“I’ll go to my grave saying you win and lose games up front, especially in high school football,” Kelly said. “ ... Hopefully our ability to market him and his ability to come in and bust his butt with our guys, I think that’s just going to show people that if you want to play at the highest of the next level and understand what the coaches are saying at the next level, I’m not trying to be disrespectful to anybody, but he’s the best in the area and it’s not close.
“If you’re a sixth, seventh or eighth grader and you’re an offensive linemen, you know if you come here you’re going to get coached by the best,” he continued. “If you have aspirations to do anything after high school, you don’t have to look any further, and I hope that can help us build our core from the inside-out.”