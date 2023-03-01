Basketball file art

The Illinois Associated Press revealed its IHSA Girls Basketball All-State team Wednesday, and five area players earned honorable mentions.

In Class 1A, Grant Park's Delaney Panozzo made her second-straight honorable mention team. Panozzo averaged 16.5 points, 14.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. 

Joining Panozzo on the Class 1A honorable mention team was Gardner-South Wilmington junior guard Addi Fair. The third-year Panthers varsity starter averaged 23.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game. 

