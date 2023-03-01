The Illinois Associated Press revealed its IHSA Girls Basketball All-State team Wednesday, and five area players earned honorable mentions.
In Class 1A, Grant Park's Delaney Panozzo made her second-straight honorable mention team. Panozzo averaged 16.5 points, 14.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
Joining Panozzo on the Class 1A honorable mention team was Gardner-South Wilmington junior guard Addi Fair. The third-year Panthers varsity starter averaged 23.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
A trio of Peotone Blue Devils were named honorable mentions in Class 2A: senior shooting guard Mady Kibelkis, senior forward Jenna Hunter and junior point guard Madi Schroeder.
Kibelkis averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists per game, while Hunter averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
That duo, along with Schroeder's 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, helped lead Peotone to a 31-2 record and Sweet 16 sectional finalist appearance along with repeating as Illinois Central Eight Conference champions for the second-straight season.
In addition to the five area players who received honorable mention recognition, both Bishop McNamara's Trinity Davis and Herscher's Macey Moore each received a single vote in Class 2A.
