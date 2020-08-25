Editor's note: Fall sports coaches can email sports@daily-journal.com for information on the 2020 fall sports preview templates. If you did not receive an email earlier this month, please let us know.
GOLF
Grace Christian
Roster
Emma Hiatt Jr
Josh Navratil Fr
Evan Rauwolf Fr
Ryan Rivard Fr
Head coach: Steve Betz
Last season: N/A; first year
Coach's outlook: "We are looking forward to developing a golf program here at Grace and the kids are very excited about being able to play a fall sport."
Grant Park
Roster
Ryan Dulin Sr
Travis Fick Sr
Isabelle Currier Jr
Zoe Gawlinski Jr
Keaton Lacer Jr
Sawyer Loitz Jr
Hunter Romanowski Jr
Jasper Cansler So
Carter Coletti So
Ian Herz So
Austin Langlois So
Charlie Mattson So
Kenny Nowak So
Tracy Boecker Fr
Cade Lacer Fr
Jakob Marshalek Fr
Noah Sluis Fr
Evan Suprenant Fr
Head coach: Andy Dillman
Last season: Sectionals; Rylan Dulin made individual state
Key returners: Ryan Dulin, Hunter Romanowski, Travis Fick
Key losses: Darren Wagner, Andrew Fulk, Luke Techau
Key newcomers: Trey Boecker, Keaton Lacer
Coach's outlook: "Last season was one of my favorite teams to be around. Although I will miss them I look forward to the potential to repeat last year's success with this year's team. We will be needing younger players to step up and fill in this year after graduating five players. There are quite a few players on the roster that could do that. I can't wait to see who sets themselves apart from the pack and provides us a consistent third and fourth score."
Momence
Roster
AJ Horn Sr
Jake Costello Sr
Alicia Wright Sr
Owen Bramer Jr
Andrew Reams Jr
Sam Petersen Jr
Anthony Carbonero So
Robert Rogers So
Mason Duran Fr
Zane Duran Fr
Luke Ford Fr
Head coach: Mick Porter
Last season: Regionals
Key returners: Owen Bramer, Andrew Reams
Key newcomers: Mason Duran, Zane Duran, Sam Peterson
Coach's outlook: "I always look forward to the opportunity to introduce the kids to the game of golf. Golf is a sport that requires individuals to be politely competitive, problem solvers and self-motivated. For this young motivated group, this season could provide some positive results in the win-loss column."
Peotone
Head coach: Bill Sander
Last season: Sectionals, Illinois Central Eight Conference co-champions
Key returners: Karli Borsch, Matt Derkacy, Miles Heflin, Connor Janik, Cody Maue
Coach's outlook: "We hope to vie for the conference championship again this year. We should be a very competitive team in the ICE conference. We need to start fast and finish strong."
St. Anne
Roster
Emily Wilkinson Sr
Zuke Runyan Jr
Anthony Blake So
Eric Savoie So
Erica Sirois So
Ryan Sirois So
Reece Curtis Fr
Head coach: Hillary Hubert
Last season: Regionals
Key returners: Zeke Runyan, Michael Savoie, Ryan Sirois
Key losses: Connor Cotton, Brooks Schoon
Key newcomers: Reece Curtis, Erica Sirois, Emily Wilkinson
Coach's outlook: "This is an extremely fun group of student-athletes to coach. They have worked hard during the off-season and supported each other along the way. I am excited to see how they compete this year."
Watseka (Boys)
Roster
Henry Pavlak Sr
Ty Berry Jr
Zakk Clark Jr
Bradly Galarza Jr
Mitchell Galyen Jr
Delmar Gillespie Jr
Zachary Hickman Jr
Peter Miller Jr
Adam Norder Jr
Jordan Schroeder Jr
Payton Anderson So
Nolan Courville So
Nate Douglas So
Ryan Huizenga So
Garrett Thomas So
Ayden Anderson Fr
Michael Barwegen Fr
Hagen Hoy Fr
Brayden Ketchum Fr
Myles Lynch Fr
Austin Marcier Fr
Ethan Snow Fr
Head coach: Darin Hartman; assistant coaches: Chad Cluver, Lucas Anderson
Last season: Regionals; Lukas Ball made individual state
Key returners: Zachary Hickman, Adam Norder, Jordan Schroeder
Key losses: Lukas Ball
Key newcomers: Ty Berry, Hagen Hoy, Brayden Ketchum
Coach's outlook: "We lost a key piece of our success from last year with Lukas Ball graduating, but we have a bunch of kids with experience coming back, and after we get rolling I think we will surprise some teams by the time it is all said and done. They are working hard and trying to get better every day. I'm really happy with the effort so far. Jordan (Schroeder) has been playing great, and he will be asked to lead that group. He is more than able. It should be a good year."
Watseka (girls)
Roster
Carolyn Dickte Sr
Haley Essington Sr
Natalie Schroeder Sr
Caitlin Corzine Sr
Allie Hoy Jr
Jackie Lynch Jr
LaRissa Bertrand So
Jasmine Essington Fr
Layla Holohan Fr
Gracie Yates Fr
Head coach: Darin Hartman; assistant coaches: Chad Cluver, Lucas Anderson
Last season: Regionals
Key returners: Caitlin Corzine, Carolyn Dickte, Haley Essington, Allie Hoy, Natalie Schroeder
Key losses: Hailey Noel
Key newcomers: Jasmine Essington, Layla Holohan
Coach's outlook: "The girls lost Hailey Noel to graduation, but return a bunch of girls to anchor us. Natalie Schroeder will be the leader for that group and has her sights set on a State berth this year. The others are really playing well out of the gate and as we get closer to tournament time hopefully they are at the their peak. They are really focused and want to improve each day so it is fun to watch. I'm really excited to see what this group does this year."
