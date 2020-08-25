Editor's note: Fall sports coaches can email sports@daily-journal.com for information on the 2020 fall sports preview templates. If you did not receive an email earlier this month, please let us know.

GOLF

Grace Christian

Roster

Emma Hiatt          Jr

Josh Navratil        Fr

Evan Rauwolf       Fr

Ryan Rivard          Fr

Head coach: Steve Betz

Last season: N/A; first year

Coach's outlook: "We are looking forward to developing a golf program here at Grace and the kids are very excited about being able to play a fall sport."

Grant Park

Roster

Ryan Dulin                 Sr

Travis Fick                 Sr

Isabelle Currier           Jr

Zoe Gawlinski             Jr

Keaton Lacer              Jr

Sawyer Loitz              Jr

Hunter Romanowski    Jr

Jasper Cansler           So

Carter Coletti             So

Ian Herz                    So

Austin Langlois           So

Charlie Mattson          So

Kenny Nowak             So

Tracy Boecker             Fr

Cade Lacer                 Fr

Jakob Marshalek          Fr

Noah Sluis                   Fr

Evan Suprenant           Fr

Head coach: Andy Dillman

Last season: Sectionals; Rylan Dulin made individual state

Key returners: Ryan Dulin, Hunter Romanowski, Travis Fick

Key losses: Darren Wagner, Andrew Fulk, Luke Techau

Key newcomers: Trey Boecker, Keaton Lacer

Coach's outlook: "Last season was one of my favorite teams to be around. Although I will miss them I look forward to the potential to repeat last year's success with this year's team. We will be needing younger players to step up and fill in this year after graduating five players. There are quite a few players on the roster that could do that. I can't wait to see who sets themselves apart from the pack and provides us a consistent third and fourth score."

Momence

Roster

AJ Horn                   Sr

Jake Costello           Sr

Alicia Wright            Sr

Owen Bramer          Jr

Andrew Reams         Jr

Sam Petersen          Jr

Anthony Carbonero  So

Robert Rogers         So

Mason Duran           Fr

Zane Duran             Fr

Luke Ford                Fr

Head coach: Mick Porter

Last season: Regionals

Key returners: Owen Bramer, Andrew Reams

Key newcomers: Mason Duran, Zane Duran, Sam Peterson

Coach's outlook: "I always look forward to the opportunity to introduce the kids to the game of golf. Golf is a sport that requires individuals to be politely competitive, problem solvers and self-motivated. For this young motivated group, this season could provide some positive results in the win-loss column."

Peotone

Head coach: Bill Sander

Last season: Sectionals, Illinois Central Eight Conference co-champions

Key returners: Karli Borsch, Matt Derkacy, Miles Heflin, Connor Janik, Cody Maue

Coach's outlook: "We hope to vie for the conference championship again this year. We should be a very competitive team in the ICE conference. We need to start fast and finish strong."

St. Anne

Roster

Emily Wilkinson      Sr

Zuke Runyan          Jr

Anthony Blake        So

Eric Savoie             So

Erica Sirois             So

Ryan Sirois             So

Reece Curtis           Fr

Head coach: Hillary Hubert

Last season: Regionals

Key returners: Zeke Runyan, Michael Savoie, Ryan Sirois

Key losses: Connor Cotton, Brooks Schoon

Key newcomers: Reece Curtis, Erica Sirois, Emily Wilkinson

Coach's outlook: "This is an extremely fun group of student-athletes to coach. They have worked hard during the off-season and supported each other along the way. I am excited to see how they compete this year."

Watseka (Boys)

Roster

Henry Pavlak       Sr

Ty Berry              Jr

Zakk Clark           Jr

Bradly Galarza     Jr

Mitchell Galyen     Jr

Delmar Gillespie   Jr

Zachary Hickman Jr

Peter Miller          Jr

Adam Norder        Jr

Jordan Schroeder  Jr

Payton Anderson  So

Nolan Courville     So

Nate Douglas        So

Ryan Huizenga      So

Garrett Thomas     So

Ayden Anderson     Fr

Michael Barwegen  Fr

Hagen Hoy             Fr

Brayden Ketchum   Fr

Myles Lynch           Fr

Austin Marcier        Fr

Ethan Snow           Fr

Head coach: Darin Hartman; assistant coaches: Chad Cluver, Lucas Anderson

Last season: Regionals; Lukas Ball made individual state

Key returners: Zachary Hickman, Adam Norder, Jordan Schroeder

Key losses: Lukas Ball

Key newcomers: Ty Berry, Hagen Hoy, Brayden Ketchum

Coach's outlook: "We lost a key piece of our success from last year with Lukas Ball graduating, but we have a bunch of kids with experience coming back, and after we get rolling I think we will surprise some teams by the time it is all said and done. They are working hard and trying to get better every day. I'm really happy with the effort so far. Jordan (Schroeder) has been playing great, and he will be asked to lead that group. He is more than able. It should be a good year."

Watseka (girls)

Roster

Carolyn Dickte        Sr

Haley Essington      Sr

Natalie Schroeder   Sr

Caitlin Corzine        Sr

Allie Hoy                Jr

Jackie Lynch           Jr

LaRissa Bertrand    So

Jasmine Essington  Fr

Layla Holohan         Fr

Gracie Yates           Fr

Head coach: Darin Hartman; assistant coaches: Chad Cluver, Lucas Anderson

Last season: Regionals

Key returners: Caitlin Corzine, Carolyn Dickte, Haley Essington, Allie Hoy, Natalie Schroeder

Key losses: Hailey Noel

Key newcomers: Jasmine Essington, Layla Holohan

Coach's outlook: "The girls lost Hailey Noel to graduation, but return a bunch of girls to anchor us. Natalie Schroeder will be the leader for that group and has her sights set on a State berth this year. The others are really playing well out of the gate and as we get closer to tournament time hopefully they are at the their peak. They are really focused and want to improve each day so it is fun to watch. I'm really excited to see what this group does this year."

