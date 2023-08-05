Matt Prodehl (S10) drives off after colliding with Donita Hines, center, who collected Junior Quinlan, right, in an accident during the sport compact feature race at the Kankakee County Speedway Wednesday.
Matt Prodehl (S10) drives off after colliding with Donita Hines, center, who collected Junior Quinlan, right, in an accident during the sport compact feature race at the Kankakee County Speedway Wednesday.
The Kankakee County Speedway looked a little emptier and sounded much more quiet Friday night than it usually has this summer, as this week’s racing action was bumped up to Wednesday, the first night of the Kankakee County Fair.
The Wednesday action featured three thrilling classes of feature races — the pro late model, the modified and the sport compact classes, the latter of which featured both the sport compact and stock divisions.
Dakota Ewing was the first feature winner of the night when he held off a pair of Bourbonnais natives, Austin McCarty and current points leader and defending series champion Matt Hammond, in the 25-lap pro late model feature race.
Kankakee resident Axel Wicker finished fifth to put three local racers in the top five.
A three-way thriller of a finish in the modified division followed, with Nick Allen finding himself in victory lane over Brad DeYoung and points leader Jamie Lomax. Jason Hastings, of Kankakee, was the top local finisher with a fourth-place finish behind the trio of Indiana residents.
Peorian Jimmy Dutlinger won his sixth sport compact feature of the season, the most wins in the class, in perhaps the most down-to-the-wire finish of the night, fighting a run from Joshua Wright on the last lap to beat Wright to the checkered flag. Points leader David Lauritson took third and Dale Kohler, of Clifton, had the highest local finish in fourth.
Kankakee’s Scott Glassford finished fifth in the sport compact race, the highest finish in the stock division, which ran in the sport compact feature.
Next Friday will be an off week, with racing set to resume at the race track again on Friday, Aug. 18. For more information, including full race results, points standings, the 2023 schedule and more, visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com.