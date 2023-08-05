The Kankakee County Speedway looked a little emptier and sounded much more quiet Friday night than it usually has this summer, as this week’s racing action was bumped up to Wednesday, the first night of the Kankakee County Fair.

The Wednesday action featured three thrilling classes of feature races — the pro late model, the modified and the sport compact classes, the latter of which featured both the sport compact and stock divisions.

Dakota Ewing was the first feature winner of the night when he held off a pair of Bourbonnais natives, Austin McCarty and current points leader and defending series champion Matt Hammond, in the 25-lap pro late model feature race.

