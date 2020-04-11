Daily Journal Staff Report
As the sports world has reacted to the chaos that has come in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, organizations from the professional leagues all the way down have had to make snap adjustments on the fly to continue along, and for local colleges Olivet Nazarene University and Kankakee Community College, that means some changes to eligibility and recruiting.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the organization ONU competes in, and the National Junior College Athletic Association, the Cavaliers’ organization, are both allowing spring athletes an extra season of eligibility because of this spring’s sports slate being canceled.
In the case of the Tigers, athletic director Gary Newsome said the cost that comes along with another year of eligibility for student-athletes across baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field will be too much for most schools to handle.
“You can read depending on what article or magazine that it’s going to cost schools $600,000 to $900,000 to bring those fifth-year kids back,” Newsome said. “Obviously, the schools in the Chicagoland (Collegiate Athletic) Conference, something like that will probably make them close their doors. Money just isn’t really available to do that, but thank goodness most of our kids are going to graduate in four years.”
Financial issues aside, Tigers baseball coach Jeff Mullikin said an extra year could help teams provide more depth, making for more successful teams, although four of Mullikin’s six seniors already have decided they will forego the extra year offered to them, with the other two still weighing their options.
“In the long run, it’s going to make teams a little bit deeper,” Mullikin said. “It will make teams scarier due to the fact that you’re going to possibly having five classes on your roster. And, if you really want to think of it, you could potentially have six with two senior classes and two freshman classes … it’s a good opportunity for teams to take advantage of that.”
For KCC, a two-year junior college, the extra year also is being offered, but there aren’t many Cavaliers expected back for baseball coach Todd Post, who also serves as the school’s athletic director.
Out of the 15 sophomores on the roster, 11 already have decided to continue their plan of moving on to a four-year school or entering the workforce and two already have decided to use the extra year, with two more still contemplating.
The unique situation for sophomores at junior colleges is that their decision on whether to follow through next year with plans to play their spring sport at a four-year college somewhat depends on if seniors at their new schools will come back. But Post said that all of his baseball players who intend to move on to a new school still are being afforded the opportunity.
“All of our players who signed last fall are still committed,” Post said. “And it sounds like the four-year schools are still going to honor them.”
On the other hand, recruiting has come to a standstill, just like every other aspect of sports, and to a certain degree, society. For Post, his role as athletic director means he has to be mindful of that across all sports, not just the one that he coaches.
“There is no contact recruiting face-to face until the 15th of May,” Post said. “We can still text and call over the phone, but there’s no visits, no campus tours. Obviously nobody is playing, so there are no games to watch or individual workouts to see.”
Mullikin said the recruiting lull can be beneficial to some smaller schools outside of college athletics’ premier organization, the Division I level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, but there are still obvious challenges.
“On some sides it’s great because it’s kind of opened people’s eyes that there more than just DI baseball and that there’s a lot of quality baseball out there,” Mullikin said. “But on the flip side, it’s really hard to convince a kid to commit to a college he hasn’t stepped foot on.”
Without face-to-face contact, both ONU and KCC’s athletic programs have been doing the best with what they can.
Both Mullikin and Post, and the rest of the area’s spring coaches, have been doing their due diligence from home by keeping in contact with possible recruits via phone, text, email and social media.
This unconventional style of recruiting has given student-athletes more doubt then ever before.
Some athletes still are chasing their dreams of playing college sports, and others are committing and decommitting from college programs all across America.
“It’s really a holding pattern right now for a lot of things until the four-year schools get everything sorted out,” Post said. “We’ve had some contact with some de-commits at the high school level who thought they were going on to a four-year school, and now the four-year school situation is potentially retaining a senior and not able to honor their commitment to the high school player.”
