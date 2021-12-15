KANKAKEE — With the support of their town in a true sense of community, the Kankakee Eastside Bulldog Cheerleading organization made history this past weekend when they competed at the national level for the first time in the program’s 65-year history.
The Eastside Bulldogs cheerleading organization sent three of its cheer teams — 8u, 12u, and 14u — to the big stage, where they competed in the United Youth Football and Cheer League National Championships on Dec. 11 in Tampa Bay, Fla.
It marked the first time since its inception in July 1956 that Eastside has qualified at least one of its teams to compete at the national level, let alone a trio of squads.
“On behalf of the Eastside Bulldogs, cheer coaches, and cheerleaders, we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who personally or financially contributed to make our trip to nationals in Florida a reality,” said Eastside Cheer Director Verlon Jordan. “We are truly grateful and appreciative of all the acts of generosity extended to us.”
Although Eastside has always had talented cheer teams that have competed alongside other area programs for decades, the Bulldogs never had the chance to send their cheerleaders to compete at the national level, most notably because they cheered in organizations such as the Will/Cook/Kankakee Youth Association, which got dismantled when COVID-19 hit nearly two seasons ago.
The dismantling of the WCKYA afforded Eastside to move to the Northern Illinois Youth Football League, which finally afforded its cheer teams a chance to compete at a stage bigger than a community level.
To everyone’s surprise, competing in its first regional ever, all three Bulldog teams dominated the competition in the UYFL Regionals that were held on Nov. 6 in Addison. Both its 8u and 14u teams secured first-place finishes with flawless routines during regionals while its 12u squad took third-place thanks to an exemplary routine in its own right.
The solid execution by the trio of squads in regionals, with the help of financial support from the Kankakee community, allowed for the three teams’ coaching staffs, cheerleaders and family members to take two chartered buses down to Florida, where two of its teams wound up taking top-three overall finishes.
Leading the way out of the three teams was the 8u squad, coached by Ulekha Young. Out of 21 8u teams who competed in nationals, the Eastside Bulldogs executed a perfect routine that landed them with a second-place finish behind the Lauderdale Lakes (Fla.) Vikings.
“It was wonderful for those girls to get that experience going down to Florida,” Young said. “All in all, it was an experience for everyone because we’ve never done that before — compete at a national level — and so for us to take second out of 21 teams was just extraordinary.”
The experience has allowed for 8u cheerleaders like Kennarhea Chandler to fall in love with the sport even more.
“I’ve been cheering for two years now,” Chandler said. “Being able to go to Florida and compete at the national level has only made me like cheering even more now.”
Following closely behind its 8u squad was the 14u team, coached by Symone West. Competing out of 16 teams, the 14u Bulldogs took home third place in the 14u Small Division, which put them directly behind Gold-Blooded Divas (Texas) and Palmetto Pride (Florida), who took first and second, respectively.
“I believe the 14u judges were looking for showmanship,” West said. “They were looking for a clean routine — good, crisp motions, solid stunts, pointed toes, etc. — and so I believe my girls placed third because they had the confidence level to perform on the big stage.”
Despite not taking home the first-place trophy, many of the 14u cheerleaders came to a realization that it’s not always about finishing at the top, especially when you consider all the stiff competition from across the country.
“At first I was sad that we only finished in third, but then I realized that we had competed against a lot of all-star teams,” 14u cheerleader member Janiya Carpenter said. “So I quickly got over it and was happy with how we did.”
Although the 12u Bulldog squad wasn’t able to take home any hardware after it finished seventh out of 10 teams, head coach Veronica Irish couldn’t have been more proud of how her squad carried out their routine.
“They went against some all-star teams and they just didn’t manage to get in the top three,” Irish said. “However, they still had a flawless routine with no deductions … they got great compliments from the judges on how in-sync they were.”
