2022 Outlook
Head Coach: Luke Standiford (5th season)
Career Record: 12-21
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 3A First Round, 2018
Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 1983
2021 Record: 1-8
2022 Schedule
8/27 12 p.m. @Salt Fork
9/2 7 p.m. @Bismarck-Henning
9/9 7 p.m. Westville
9/16 7 p.m. @Oakwood
9/23 7 p.m. Momence
9/30 7 p.m. Central
10/7 7 p.m. @Watseka
10/14 7 p.m. Iroquois West
10/21 7 p.m. @Seneca
Heading into its second season in the Vermillion Valley Conference Dwight’s football team will be looking to do something it hadn’t done once all last season — win a regular season football game without a forfeit — all while renewing its co-op with Gardner South Wilmington for the first time since 2019.
Last year the Trojans technically went 1-8 overall after Watseka canceled its football season midway through the regular season, leaving Dwight’s only win to come by a 2-0 forfeit victory over the Warriors last October. This fall, head coach Luke Standiford and his squad are eager to earn some momentum, and also some victories on the field.
“I’m looking forward to taking the next step forward,” Standiford said ahead of his fifth season at the helm of the Trojans. “I think not winning a game last year, we are kind of itching and scratching for that win, and so I think this team has the capability of winning a couple of games, but it's just going to take a lot of work and buy in.
“It’s a process and so we aren't there yet, but hopefully someday we are.”
With just over a handful of seniors (seven) on its roster this upcoming fall coach Standiford will be relying heavily on his veterans to help bring cohesion to a group that has a lot of new pieces. One of those returners is senior running back and linebacker Austin Burkhardt, who’s set to be the “soul” of the team both on sides of the gridiron.
“I’m hoping to get a couple of wins since it’s my senior year,” Burkhardt said. "I could see Dwight becoming really good in a couple of years based on the younger classes.”
Last season Burkhardt acted as the team’s swiss-army knife on offense by leading all running backs in rushing yards (167) with one touchdown and all wideouts in receiving yards (141) with another score. He also finished as the team’s leading tackler with 25.5 tackles.
As much as the Trojans plan to lean on Burkhardt’s ability to find the creases and burst through the line for big runs they will also look to open up a more versatile passing attack, with second-year starting quarterback Conner Telford returning under center.
With a season under center already under his belt the five-foot-nine 165-pound junior quarterback is set to take on more of a workload due to his dual-threat ability. The Trojans plan to use him as a distributor to weapons such as wideouts Dawson Carr, Owen Woods and Chris Cvitanovich as well as to running backs Burkhardt and David Paige-Gomez all while taking the pigskin up the middle from time to time as a ball carrier.
“Conner is going to be our distributor,” Standiford said. “I’m looking to use him in passing by throwing the ball around the ball a little more this year, but then also he’s going to carry the ball from time to time when we get into our shotgun look and do more power-reads and things like that, where he can be a dual-threat quarterback.”
Having so many new pieces on both sides of the ball for the second year in a row is surely a difficult task to get everyone up to speed. Having already gone through that experience with last year’s squad, which totaled just 60 points of offense through eight games last fall, coach Standiford plans to dim the playbook down in order to make for better execution this upcoming season.
“We are going to simplify things this season,” Standiford said. “I think last season we were trying to do too many schemes and things where we had to have the kids think too much.
“So we are going to really simplify it and if we have to go in Week 1 running only four plays then that’s what we are going to do.”
Quick Hits: Conner Telford, QB/LB
Favorite movie: Thor: Love is Thunder
Favorite sport outside of football: Basketball
Favorite junk food: Skittles
Favorite NFL team: Indianapolis Colts
Dream Job: Professional athlete
