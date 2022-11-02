Conner Telford

Dwight’s Conner Telford carries the ball as he scrambles away from Central’s defensive line during this season's game in Dwight. The Trojans will move to the newly-formed Chicago Prairie Football League next season.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

Just two years removed from joining the football portion of the Vermillion Valley Conference after the dismantling of the Sangamon Valley Conference, Dwight's football program is on the move, joining several other schools in search of a perfect fit by helping create the Chicago Prairie Football League.

Next season, the Trojans will join Seneca, Ottawa Marquette, Westmont, Walther Christian, Ridgewood, St. Bede and Elmwood Park to make up the newly formed 8-team conference tentatively named the Chicago Prairie Football League (CPFL), which was co-founded by Dwight and Seneca. All of the Trojans' other prep sports will remain a part of the Tri-County Conference. 

“I would say the driving force behind this was because of the travel distance and we were looking to get more centrally located,” Dwight athletic director Cathy Ferguson said. “The schools that are going to be in this football league, four of them are in our Tri-County Conference that we are already in, and so that’s beneficial."

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

