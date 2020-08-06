Donovan had been looking to revitalize its slumping boys and girls golf program, and the Wildcats believe they found the right guy for the job.
When practice begins next week, the Wildcats will be introducing Kevin Venner as the new boys and girls head golf coach. Venner will bring a veteran presence to a Wildcat program that has struggled during the past couple of seasons.
Venner coached the boys and girls golf programs at West Carroll High School in Savannah for the past six seasons.
“Donovan can expect a lot of excitement from me as the new golf coach,” Venner said. “I love golf, and I’m very passionate about it.
“I play three to four times a week. … Hopefully, I can bring some of the basics to the golfers and let them enjoy the game of golf.”
Venner still is going through the process of moving from Savannah, where he spent the past 25 years teaching. Although he has yet to meet his new squad, Venner said he plans to officially introduce himself to Donovan parents and golfers in a meeting later this week.
Being a big time golfer himself, Venner said he plans to bring a lot of energy to the Wildcats. He sees golf as a sport that can be enjoyed at a wide variety of ages.
He’s played the game long enough to know golf isn’t similar to football, basketball or other sports that revolve around a team. Venner said that’s why he believes the best way to coach high school golfers is by allowing them to learn from their own mistakes.
“In golf, there is not much of a philosophy, it’s different than Xs and Os as far as the team goes,” Venner said. “I’m wiling to allow them to learn from their mistakes and give them some words of wisdom.
“Hopefully, they try things that I mention and improve their game from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Venner said he plans to get his golfers playing year round. He wants them to be able to develop a complete game, instead of just focusing on hitting bombs off the tee.
“I’d like to get the kids to play more than just during the regular season,” Venner said. “I want them to develop that passion for the game and continue to play golf year round.
“I’d like to develop their entire games — I know a lot of kids like to ‘drive for show,’ and I would like to work on the putting and chipping and help them develop a complete game.”
