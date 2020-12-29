By Daily Journal Staff Report
Yu Darvish was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2020, finishing second in the National League Cy Young vote while posting a miniscule 2.01 earned run average as the ace of the Chicago Cubs.
Next spring, Darvish will find himself on a suddenly-loaded pitching staff in San Diego.
As first reported by the Athletic Monday night, the Cubs will be sending Darvish and catcher Victor Carratini to the Padres. In return, the Cubs will receive pitcher Zach Davis and prospects Owen Caissie, Ismael Mena, Reggie Preciado and Yeison Santana.
From the Cubs’ perspective, the trade, along with the decision to not attempt to re-sign outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr., seems to signal a start to a rebuild under new president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, who was promoted when former president Theo Epstein stepped away earlier this offseason.
Darvish is owed $56 million over the last three years of the six-year, $126 million deal he signed with the Cubs prior to the 2018 season, with the move giving the Cubs salary relief and four prospects 20-years-old or younger to bolster the farm system.
The Padres have also been reported to be trading for former American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell from Tampa Bay, as first reported by ESPN.
