With momentum from their successful 2018 postseason, the Herscher boys cross country team was determined to prove it could hang with some of the top teams in the state.
Led by state champion Drew Rogers, the team placed 14th in the Class 1A State finals.
Head coach Rob Grosso said they put in hard work.
“This team loves to work and loves to race,” he said. “Along with Drew, we had just outstanding performances from Kamden Lockwood, Ben Morgan, Wyatt, Trevor Stutz, Blaine Dodds, Finley Cracco and Connor Joffe battling out for the seventh spot all season long.”
Drew Rogers finished first with a time of 16:30.
“I have had the opportunity to coach Drew for two seasons at the junior high level in both cross country and track. He’s so incredibly motivated. He’s been setting goals and doing what it takes to reach them since he was first starting to run competitively,” Grosso said. “We saw him win two state championships in the 1600 in track when he was in middle school; it was clear then how special he was. I’ve never seen anyone more ready for race day.”
It’s not just outstanding talent, however; Rogers has put an immense amount of work into his sport. He has put his name on top of the record book for Herscher, including breaking the school record at the state meet that hadn’t been defeated for 30 years.
The Iroquois West boys team ran hard, finishing with a final record of 79-73. Runner Connor Price hit a personal best of 15:56 and placed 58th out of 209 total runners.
Herscher and Beecher girls rise to the occasion
Iroquois West had a bit of a bitter sweet meet after saying goodbye to senior Jaydn Baker after crossing the finish line Saturday. Team members said they are sad to lose their teammate and No. 2 runner of the entire season but are excited for the upcoming season.
“Jadyn will be hard to replace, but we still have a solid, experienced core coming back next year, including freshman Samantha Hartke,” said head coach Steven Massey. “The future still looks bright for Iroquois West.”
Beecher girls finished 23rd with 613. Herscher followed shortly behind them, placing 25th with a score of 652.
With two of the top runners, Molly Raymond and Gwen Meyer, battling injury much of the season, the team needed big time performances. Meyer finished strong with time of 20:11:25.
Raymond followed shortly behind, crossing the finish line with a time of 21:27:03.
“We were able to qualify as a team, making it four straight runs,” Grosso said. “So proud of the determination of that girls squad.”
