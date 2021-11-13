During the past four years, Herscher long-distance runner Drew Rogers has become one of the biggest forces to be reckoned with not just the state but in the country.
From earning multiple state championships to setting state and school records, the senior and current University of Missouri commit has seemed to accomplish it all at the prep level.
Since entering Herscher as a freshman in 2018, Rogers has racked up numerous accolades, some of which include winning two state cross country titles, two titles on the track, a second-place finish in the boys championship mile division of the prestigious Hoka Festival of Miles and being named the 2020-21 Gatorade Illinois Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
He also set five course records and holds multiple school records at Herscher, including the 3-mile (14:29), 1600-meter (4:06) and 3200-meter (8:57) races.
“There’s a certain amount of pressure you feel when you’re expected to win, but overall, I feel like I focused on my training, and that helped me eliminate some of those pressures,” Rogers said. “Obviously, there’s pressure, but I feel like I have done well handling it.”
With many fond memories of success on various courses and tracks, Rogers noted his favorite is winning his first IHSA Class 1A state title (14:30.49) in cross country.
“My favorite cross country memory is winning state my sophomore year just because I wasn’t really known before then,” Rogers said. “It was cool to come in there and surprise everyone, and so I think that was the turning point to where I started getting noticed.”
Being that cross country doesn’t require a ton of natural-born talent, Rogers credits his accomplishments to his mother, Jenny Rogers, as well as his determination to putting in the necessary mileage.
“My mom was a runner as well, so that helps, obviously, but I think the fact that I just enjoy running is what has taken me pretty far,” Rogers said. “I have some friends [who] enjoy being in the sport, too, but, obviously, they don’t dedicate as much time as me. The biggest thing is that I like to work hard and put the mileage in.”
The senior Tiger noted his mother has been a huge help in furthering his career, whether it be the pre-run speeches or support after an individual win or loss. The two runners even had a friendly running joke about who was the better runner since Jenny took a fifth-place individual finish when she helped the 1991 Herscher girls cross country team secure its first-ever state championship 30 years ago.
“We always had a joking thing between us two since he started running,” Jenny Rogers said. “I placed fifth individually at state for Herscher in 1991, and so I’d always joke that I had the best state placement in our family. I always tried to have a one-up on him, and I eventually ran out of that now with all that he’s accomplished.”
All jokes aside, Jenny has been nothing but proud of how much her son has grown since taking up the sport she loved as a teen during his junior high days. She said her proudest mom moment came when she saw how Rogers would respond to not always taking the individual title.
“He’s a very competitive person, and so I think when he’d lose occasionally, especially during his earlier years, he’d get really down on himself, but that made him work even harder,” she said. “I think one of my proudest moments is to see how he responded to taking second in state this season. Instead of being down, he was right there cheering his teammates on as they finished.”
Since becoming the clear-cut favorite in nearly every race he’s competed in since his 2019 state title, Drew has had to find motivations other than finishing first to keep him at the top. That motivation came from pushing himself to make sure his dream of competing at a top-notch NCAA Division I program would come true.
“I always looked at the big college programs, like Oregon for example, and so I’ve always wanted to be in position to run for those top-tier programs,” Rogers said. “That’s what kind of motivated me, as well as the fact that I want to take my running farther than college as well, which is still one of my main goals.”
Rogers is set to begin his collegiate career next fall, when he will continue to rep the Tigers name running at the University of Missouri. However, that is only his next step in pursuing his true dream of running at the professional level.
With the help of a strong coaching staff at Mizzou, as well as running with teammates who are at or better than his own level, Rogers said he believes his professional aspirations still are achievable.
“The biggest thing is that the coaches at college are going to help me get to the next level by knowing what’s best for me,” Rogers said. “In addition to the coaches, I’m going to have teammates to push me as well. ... My high school teammates have obviously been supportive, but at the end of the day, I will now get the chance to run with people who are at or better than my level.”
In time, Rogers, along with all of his supporters, will find out if he’ll get the opportunity to further his career past college. Until then, Rogers will be able to fall back on the fact he’s solidified himself as Herscher’s best runner in school history, with a senior year on the track still to come this spring.
“Rogers is absolutely the best runner to ever put on a Herscher uniform,” Herscher cross country coach Rob Grosso said. “We’ve had a few greats on the guys side and more team success on the girls side ... so, there’ve been a lot of awesome people who’ve ran for Herscher, and not to take anything away from them, but Rogers is just on a different level.”
