MANTENO — Fresh off of last year’s individual IHSA Class A State Championship, it seems that only Drew Rodgers can stop Drew Rogers on the cross country course.
And although it took his body a little while to get going at Legacy Park in Manteno Thursday, Rogers eventually got going and dashed out to a wide win in the individual boys race, helping lead the Tigers to a team victory in a six-team meet hosted by Bishop McNamara and also featured local schools Manteno and Peotone.
It was the Tigers’ fourth win in as many meets as Rogers eclipsed the second-place individual, McNamara’s Chase Provost, by more than a minute in a dominant showing. He finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 58 seconds to earn first place, and Provost crossed the finish line at 16 minutes, 12 seconds.
Running his second race in two days, Rogers wasn’t quite in full form when the race started. But once he loosened up, the race was his to lose.
“Going in my legs were feeling pretty tight,” Rodgers said. “So I was initially going to go for a pretty quick time, but I felt tight so I tried taking it a little bit slower than I normally would … and then I gave it all I’ve got in the last mile and it ended up working out for me.”
The junior feels like he’s really come out of his shell since winning state last season. He believes it has given him more confidence coming into each race this season.
“Last year I would go into races and just kind of feel it out, but now I have the confidence to go out fast and just try to hold it,” Rogers said. “Winning state has definitely given me more confidence to come out quicker this season.”
Rogers wasn’t the only Tiger to dominate on the night. In fact, Herscher earned the team title thanks to a consistent grouping of Tiger runners that finished first, fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th.
“I think we did really well overall as a team today,” Herscher coach Rob Grosso said. “We had a meet yesterday so they had to run on back-to-back days which is not ideal … I was just really impressed with how they performed given they had to just raced the night before.”
The Irish finished closely behind the Tigers with a team score of 35 to take home second place by a huge margin. They bested Timothy Christian by 39 points, the only other boys squad to fill a full team.
Chase Provost led Bishop McNamara with a second-place finish in 16 minutes and 12 seconds, with third-place finisher Christian Provost just behind him in third at 16 minutes, 20 seconds.
They were joined on the scorecard by Sam Munsterman (seventh, 17:42), Carter Heinrich (11th, 18:25) and Gavin Phillips (12th, 18:26).
“I think we competed pretty well with a team [Herscher] that is stacked and a little bit older than us,” Bishop McNamara coach Preston Provost said. “We are a pretty young team, our top runners are a junior and two freshmen.
“And that just shows what we got ahead of us so we are pretty happy with where we are right now.”
Coach Provost noted how impressed he was with Chase’s younger brother, Christian, who is still only a freshman.
Manteno and Peotone also attended the meet but lacked enough runners to qualify in the team scoring. The Panthers were led by Tyler Kropp, who finished in 19 minutes, 26 seconds and Zac Carroll, who came in at 25 minutes, 25 seconds. For the Blue Devils, Dustin Klecka led the way with a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds and Jacob Lexow, who came in at 21 minutes, 32 seconds.
The girls’ race, meanwhile, went similarly for the Irish and the complete opposite for the Tigers.
Immaculate Conception came away with the team title with a score of 22, leaving Bishop McNamara to once again take second-place with a team score of 35.
The Irish finished as the only local team to record individual finishes in the top 10. Evita Martinez came across the line first for Bishop McNamara in second place with a time of 19 minutes, 41 seconds. Addison Langelett was just behind Martinez in fifth place at 21 minutes, three seconds and Eden Rainbolt was next in seventh with a time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds. Jade Baker (10th, 21:44) and Ellen Latham 11th, 21:46) were the final two Irish runners to record a top-12 finish.
“We are a team stacked with seniors who had a lackluster year last season and now they have dedicated themselves,” Preston Provost said. “We may not see a state series this year, but my girls will go after every race and workout as hard as they can, and I think they showed that today.”
As for the Tigers’ girls, they weren’t as fortunate as their boys’ squad. The Tigers finished in fourth place with a team score of 87. Freshman Katelyn Borschnack led the Tigers with a time of 21 minutes and 36 seconds to earn Herscher’s only top-10 finish. Two of her teammates, Gracie Kent (14th, 22:25) and Natalie Rink (17th, 22:45) finished relatively close to Borschnack to round out the top three runners for the girls’ team.
“Katelyn is never afraid of a challenge,” Grosso said. “She’s not afraid of the stage and she loves to get out there and compete. Especially as a freshman, I find that super impressive and she has a lot of bright days ahead of her.”
This was the first meet the girls squad didn’t walk away as the top team since beginning the season four meets ago.
Manteno finished last as a squad, as Maddie Willis’ 28th-place finish (25:15) led the way for the rest of her teammates — Allison Tamblyn (30th, 27:03), Kylie Saathoff (31st, 27:22), Olivia Willis (32nd, 32:04), Grace Wehland (33rd, 32:06) and Alexa Willis (34th, 32:07).
“Everybody has improved so far so you can’t really be upset with that,” Manteno coach Alec Andrewson said. “We are taking step into the right direction.”
Peotone once again lacked enough runners to qualify in the team scoring for the girl’s race as well as the boys’.
The Blue Devils were led by Mia Kuypers, who finished in 22 minutes, 57 seconds and Sophia Perry, who came in at 24 minutes, 17 seconds.
“They did great they actually all dropped their times,” Peotone coach Moira Burke said. “I’m impressed that they were able to improve their times.”
