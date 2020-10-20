CLIFTON — With regionals just a few short days away, a trio of local teams gathered in chilly conditions at Central on Monday with hopes to get better prepared for the postseason.
Kankakee, Iroquois West and Central’s boys and girls cross country teams all participated in one giant three-mile race that featured both the boys and girls runners combined into one. It was a decision made by Central’s head coach David Ladehoff because he wanted Samantha Hartke of Iroquois West to have a chance to run with some of the guys since she’s been so far ahead of the girls pack this fall.
“I kind of felt for Samantha from Iroquois West; she would have been running a whole other race by herself” Ladehoff said. “And so that’s kind of the biggest thing for us is to make sure more people have the opportunity to compete with somebody … it was the only chance to really have to someone to run with is if some girls can chase down some guys and vice versa.”
Hartke once again out-classed her competition, defeating the rest of the girls field by over a minute with a time of 21 minutes and 17 seconds as the Raiders’ girls and boys teams both were victorious.
“I just wanted to have another decent race where I could improve my time before the regional,” Hartke said.
Hartke believed the additional competition from the boys and the cool weather helped her with her time on the evening.
“I like it better when it’s colder out because I usually run faster,” Hartke said. “And I liked racing against the boys, it made it better and gave me more competition.”
The other top girl finishers for Iroquois West came from Maggie Thorne (24:10), Tatum Wilms (24:45), Riley Klump (25:57) and Autumn Melgoza (26:08) as the team’s 18 points were a far cry ahead of second-place Central’s 37.
The first-place finisher for the boys and the overall winner on the evening came from Connor Price of Iroquois West. The senior runner finished the triangular meet with the fastest overall time, running the three-mile race in just 16 minutes and 43 seconds. It was the second-fastest recorded finish at Central High School’s course, only trailing Herscher’s Drew Rogers time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds that was set earlier this season.
“Honestly I was just coming in to do a workout,” Price said. “I was just doing mile-on, mile-off, mile-on and I never really feel good on this course. And so after the first mile I just felt really good and just kept it going. There was no wind too so that was a plus.”
Although Price didn’t go into the race with a mentality of winning it, his mindset changed once he took off due to how the weather made his body feel.
“I like running in the cold a lot,” Price said. “And this was like the first race all season that the weather was perfect for me, so I just felt really good the whole race.”
The boys team defeated Kankakee head-to-head, winning the meet by a score of 18-45. Price led the Raiders with the overall victory, followed by Lucas Alvarez (18:21), Jacob Kuipers (18:55), Tony Espinosa (19:09) and Diego Ochoa (20:30).
Lady Comets show love
The biggest takeaway from Central’s runners was how its girls team finished the race. Instead of competing for personal-best and taking this event as a practice for regionals, five Central runners opted to run with their only senior teammate, Lucentia Smolinski, as a sign of appreciation for her.
With the exception of Marley Green, who finished first for the Raiders in the girls with a time of 24 minutes and 19 seconds, each of Alana Gray, Sidney Marquie, Madison Marquie, Laney Bottorff and Alexis Ward all stayed back with Smolinski and let her finish with the second-fastest time for the Raiders with a time of 26 minutes and eight seconds.
The decision by the Comet girls was something that was not relayed to coach Ladehoff prior to the race, one that ended with the Comets 19 points off the pace of first-place Iroquois West.
“We only have one senior girl on the team and so I see why they wanted her to be the first one to cross the line, but it’s really kind of tough when you throw the race in order to do that,” Ladehoff said. “…That’s just something that’s OK if there’s a senior up front to let them lead, but Lucentia has always been like our sixth or seventh runner, so that’s really not the spot you want to have your girls come and cross the finish line.”
In the boys portion, Central managed to get all three of its boys to finish in the top-ten, taking second, third and ninth overall.
Hunter Davis led the Comets with a second-place finish in 17 minutes and 39 seconds. He was followed by Christian Ladehoff (third, 18:09) and Carter Swanson (ninth, 19:20).
“This was a good tune-up to see Christian and Hunter who will be going up against Lucas Alvarez and Connor Price from Iroquois West and the other No. 1 and No. 2 runners out there in the regional.”
As good of a performance as it was by the boys, the Comets did not count towards team scoring because they failed to field a full team.
Kankakee keeps improving
Kays head coach Rich Olmstead came into the meet just looking to see his runners continue to build off the progress that the team has made over the course of the entire season. Being that he only has one senior between both the boys and girls team, Olmstead wanted his runners to improve on their times in their last meet before regionals in order to gain some valuable experience.
“They have done pretty much everything that I have asked them all season which is just run as hard as they can and push themselves,” Olmstead said. “And tonight they did which resulted in five personal-records.”
On the boys side, Kankakee was outscored by Iroquois West 18-45 which resulted in a second-place finish for the Kays.
Sam Yohnka continued to lead Kankakee by finishing in 18 minutes and 52 seconds which was good enough for sixth-place individually. He was followed by Zachary Boudreau who finished in 21 minutes and 10 seconds.
The last three finishers for the Kays all set personal-records. Andrew Shepherd set his personal-best with a time of 22 minutes and seven seconds, followed by Alec Toronjo’s 22 minutes and 14 seconds and Logan Morris’ 22 minutes and 29 seconds.
In addition, Kankakee also had two of its three girl runners set personal-records. Avery Chandler set a PR with 24 minutes and 48 seconds and Marielle King finished right behind, setting her own personal-record with a 25 minute and 32 seconds finish. Isabel Haut did not set a PR but, she still rounded out the Kays with a time of 26 minutes and 33 seconds.
“I always view meets as hard practices,” Olmstead said. “And again they pushed themselves tonight which was good to see before the regional.”
Cissna Park also attended the meet by bringing three boys and one girl to the races.
Malaki Verkler led the boys with a time of 18 minutes 27 seconds. He was followed by Ian Rogers (21:05) and Chase Petry (22:49). And Addison Seggebruch ran as the lone girl for the Timberwolves, finishing with a time of 22 minutes and 40 seconds.
UP NEXT
All four schools will begin their postseason journeys this weekend. The Comets, Timberwolves and Raiders will race at the IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional at Legacy Park in Manteno at 9:30 a.m. The Kays will run in the IHSA Class 2A Morris Regional at 11 a.m.
