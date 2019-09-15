Kankakee
Head Coach: Rich Olmstead (fifth year)
Boys Roster: Peter Rokowski (Sr), Demerius Cook-Johnson (Sr), Brett Slajchert (Sr), Sam Yohnka (Fr), Zack Boudreau (Fr), Alec Toronjo (Fr), Andrew Shepherd (Fr), Pablo Varela (Fr), Lucas Hebert (Fr), Dillian Slajchert (Fr).
Girls Roster: Madeline Gall (Sr), Jae Alderson (So), Isabel Haut (So), Rianna Skinner (So), Marielle King (Fr), Sophie Gall (Fr), Mackenzie Sands (Fr).
Key Contributors: Peter Rokowski, Demerius Cook-Johnson and Brett Slajchert; Madeline Gall and Jae Alderson.
Coach’s Outlook: “Both of the Kankakee teams are very young, but very motivated and hard working, which bodes well for the future of Kankakee cross country.”
Bishop McNamara
Head Coach: Preston Provost (boys, first season);Tricia Suprenant (girls, first season)
Boys Roster: Wesley Provost (Sr), Connor Curtis (Sr), Pedro Hernandez (Jr), Kyle Lampley (Jr), Matt Lampley (Jr), Gavin Phillips (So), Ben Grezlek (So), Chase Provost (Fr).
Girls Roster: Eden Rainbolt (Jr), Jade Baker (Jr), Anna Latham (Jr), Kaylee Wolman (Jr), Madison Hamilton (Jr), Addison Langelett (Fr), Krista Suprenant (Fr)
Key Contributors: Chase Provost, Eden Rainbolt
Coach’s Outlook: We feel we have the talent needed to get both our boys and girls teams to the State meet. We have coached most of these kids before and know that if we can get everyone to buy into the training we are doing we will have good things happen.
Central
Head Coach: David Ladehoff (12th year)
Boys Roster: Isaiah Ditta (Sr), Travor Swanson (Sr), Jerod Snejberg (Sr), Blake Stua (Sr), Caden Chamness (Sr), Conner Fritz (Sr), Christian Ladehoff (Jr), Hunter Davis (So), Carter Swanson (Fr).
Girls Roster: Lucentia Smolinski (Jr), Alexis Ward (So), Sidney Marquie (Fr), Madison Marquie (Fr).
Key Contributors: Isaiah Ditta, Trevor Swanson, Jerod Snejberg, Blake Stua, Caden Chamness, Conner Fritz, Alexis Ward.
Coach’s Outlook: “The boys are ready to defend their state title. They have worked very hard over the summer and are much more conditioned for endurance and hills. The girls are a new squad so the possibilities are strong that we get one or two to state. We would need to find another runner to score as a team.”
Cissna Park
Head Coach: Dan Prieto (second year)
Roster: James Yergler (Jr), Malaki Verkler (So), Gavin Savoree (So).
Coach’s Outlook: “Our team is small and only in it’s second season. We are optimistic for this season and looking to improve on times and set new personal records, as well as drawing more interest from other potential athletes.”
Herscher
Head Coach: Rob Grosso (first year)
Boys Roster: Wyatt Done (Sr), Andrew Jackubowski (Sr), Kamden Lockwood (Jr), Trevor Stutz (Jr), Brock Altenberger (So), Blaine Dodds (So), Connor Joffe (So), Tyler Latty (So), Ben Morgan (So), Drew Rogers (So), Jacob Ciarrocchi (Fr), Finley Cracco (Fr), Tad Martinson (Fr), Joe Osborn (Fr), Connor Overacker (Fr), Kaden Parmley (Fr), Logan Schjebal (Fr).
Girls Roster: Alison Borschnack (Sr), Gwen Meyer (Sr), Molly Raymond (Sr), Made Rogers (Sr), Morgan Schnurr (Sr), Lucy Martinson (Jr), Josie Mendell (Jr), Natalie Rink (Jr), Bailey Rolando (So), Chloe Whalen (Fr).
Key Contributors: Kamden Lockwood, Ben Morgan, Drew Rogers; Molly Raymond, Natalie Rink, Made Rogers.
Coach’s Outlook: The boy’s team is young but very experienced at the state level; they are hungry and just coming into their own. The girls’ team is still one of the more talented teams the school has seen, but managing injuries will be key to making a fourth consecutive run at state.
Manteno
Head Coach: Alec Andrewson (second season)
Roster: Sam Tamblyn, Allison Tamblyn, Maddie willis, Madi O’Dell for girls and Alex Vandergriff, Tyler Kropp, Colin Zeppi, Zach Barwock, Zac Carrol, Ethan Jennings.
Key Contributors: Maddie Willis, Sam Tamblyn, and Alex Vandergriff.
Coach’s Outlook: Our main goal for this year is to improve on our times from last year.
Editor’s note: Over the coming days, fall sports will be previewed. Some schools are missing from previews. The Daily Journal made several attempts to reach coaches in all fall sports. If you are a coach and don’t see your team in the previews, please contact sports@daily-journal.com with the above information for your school.
