Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Indiana... Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected before 1 PM CDT this afternoon. && The Flood Watch continues for Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge. * From this evening to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 3:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late this evening. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, County roads 4000S, 174S, 2000E, and River Road threatened south of Aroma Park. &&