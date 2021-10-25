KANKAKEE — With the cross country postseason finally here, the IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional at Kankakee Community College saw a familiar face burst through the individual finish line as eight boys teams and eight girls teams competed this past Saturday.
Herscher’s Drew Rogers helped the Tigers secure first overall as a team on the boys side after claiming yet another regional title with a first-place time of 14 minutes and 55.67 seconds. His squad’s team score of 72 points edged second-place finisher Pontiac by three points.
“I’m happy overall, especially with how the team did,” Rogers said. “We all had a good day and so I’m happy about that. As far as my individual time, I’m not super happy about it, but I can’t be mad about it. I just have to keep pushing forward as we get closer to the state meet.”
Roger’s teammates also ran well as four of them totaled top-25 finishes. Ben Morgan finished seventh (16:41), followed by Brayden Shepard in 20th (17:24), Thomas Morgan taking 21st (17:27) and Matthew Benoit finishing 23rd overall (17:38).
“Morgan and Thomas both had really good runs and so they were pretty pumped with how they finished,” said Tigers head coach Rob Grosso. “Our guys team came in the pack that we know that we are going to need for sectionals and so I’m happy with their performance.”
Bishop McNamara and Beecher also advanced its boys teams with a fourth-place and seventh-place finish, respectively. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant, Central’s Hunter Davis and Manteno’s Carter Wilkins also secured their spots in sectionals as individuals with Grant taking second overall (15:58), Davis taking 20th (17:16) and Wilkins finishing 28th (17:50).
“I was feeling good, but Rogers is really fast,” Grant said. “I was just doing my thing out there.”
On the girls side, Beecher’s Aaralyn Martinez recorded the best area finish with a time of 19 minutes and 52 seconds, which was good enough for seventh overall. Martinez finished 40 seconds behind first-place finisher Claire Blotnik of Joliet Catholic Academy.
“I’m really excited to advance to sectionals, especially since of how this year was because of COVID-19,” Martinez said. “I was nervous coming into this race, but now that I finished it I’m proud of myself and I feel that I did a good job.”
The sophomore runner along with the rest of her squad will advance to sectionals after taking fifth as a team with a team score of 134. The Tigers and the Irish will also advance their teams after finishing fourth (127 points) and sixth (146 points) respectively.
“With only having five girl runners we knew it was going to be tough to advance and so we had room for error,” said Bishop McNamara head coach Haven Provost. “They all stepped up.”
Samantha Hartke (14th) of Iroquois West, Marley Green (18th) of Central, Chloe Proffitt (20th) of Manteno, and Julie Ott (28th) of Manteno all advanced to sectionals as individuals as well.
