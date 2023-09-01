KANKAKEE — Coming into Labor Day weekend, which marks the start of the seasonal transition, multiple area schools have begun to ramp up their cross country season as teams get ready for the first full month of competition next month.

In order to help prepare for the lengthly schedules that lie ahead, nine girls teams and 13 boys teams, including seven area girls teams and 11 boys teams, gathered at Kankakee Community College for Bishop McNamara’s annual Irish Conditioner cross country meet Wednesday afternoon.

“We like to start the year off with this race because it kind of cuts the pressure off the individual runners,” Fightin’ Irish head coach Haven Provost said. “At the Irish Conditioner, the runners know if they don’t have a great race their partner may be able to help them out and so that’s why we like hosting this meet.”

