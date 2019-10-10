CROSS COUNTRY: Local squads meet at KCC for All-Area

KANKAKEE — The individual winners from Thursday's all-area cross country meet are unlikely to be a surprise to anyone and one of the team winners is a defending state champ, but the team standings shook out a bit differently from the last time many of these same teams met at Kankakee Community College earlier this season.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Alaina Bahr and Herscher's Drew Rogers snagged individual trophies in the girls and boys races, respectively, in a repeat of the BBCHS Invite at Perry Farm last month.
Central edged the Boilermakers by five points on the final leaderboard thanks to a clump of Comets finishing 3-4-5 behind Rogers and runner-up Jacob Fritz of Bradley-Bourbonnais.
The final stretch of the race was a dogfight between Rogers and Fritz that ended in a surprising burst of speed from the former that saw him shoot into first in the final few hundred meters and finish in nearly a dead sprint.
Rogers finished in 15 minutes, 35 seconds with Fritz just behind him at 15:38, but the trio of Central runners that trailed them were the ones that decided the team scoring.
Isaiah Ditta took third not far behind Fritz at 15:41, Mari Anthony was fourth at 15:58 and Trevor Swanson rounded out the top five at 16:07. With teammates Jerod Snejberg (11th, 16:50) and Blake Stua (13th, 17:00) also finishing strong, the Comets were able to secure the overall team win.
As the reigning Class 1A state champions, it's really no surprise to see Central get a win at any point, but the significance of the win against a 3A school like B-B shouldn't be dismissed.
"I like how the guys are coming together right now. This is the right time of the season to do that. We came off of a pretty good conference win last Saturday and, now that this is homecoming week, we just want to check everything out and see how the gears are running," said Central coach David Ladehoff. "It's not so much that (Bradley-Bourbonnais) is a bigger school, it's just that they have so many kids to train with. I'm always dealing with trying to keep the kids healthy and limit the mileage, while Bradley always seems to have somebody else to throw at you.
"I was happy with the way they matched up guy-for-guy for the most part and our three that got out front were the difference-makers when it came down to points," he added. "Otherwise, it's a really good program and I always look forward to competing against them."
On the girls' side of things, the individual standings were a two-person race.
Bahr and Herscher's Molly Raymond got away from the rest of the pack and finished nearly a full minute ahead of the third place finisher. Bahr wrapped it up in an excellent 19 minutes, 10 seconds with Raymond not far behind at 19:18 and third-place finisher Gracy Battiato of Peotone coming in at 20:08.
"I fell amazing. I felt so good throughout the race. Molly is such a great competitor and I really appreciate her and the way she pushed me all the way to the end," Bahr said. "I'm so proud of her and proud of myself for this.
"I started at about 800 meters out to really push it and she pushed right along with me. Eventually I had to decide in my mind 'I have to do this if I want to win'," she added. "She stayed right with me until the very end, but I just gave it everything I had and left it all out there. This was my seasonal (personal record) today and I think this is a great start to my postseason. I'm super excited to keep running and see where I can go from here."
Also in the top five finishers were Central's Sidney Marquie and Beecher's Tori Fasano — the latter of which was the lead finisher for the all-area team champions.
Led by Fasano's fifth place finish at 20 minutes, 19 seconds, the Bobcats also had runners finish eighth (Sydney Bonham, 21:08), 10th (Christina Wang, 21:18), 11th (Trinity Bonham, 21:23) and 17th (Kasey Swanson, 22:00)
That tight grouping of talent paved the way to a 42-point finish, which was comfortably better than second-place Herscher's total of 54 and Bishop McNamara's 69 points.
