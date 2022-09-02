KANKAKEE — As Labor Day weekend marks the start of the seasonal transition, many area schools are preparing to ramp up their cross country seasons as the first full month of school begins.

In order to help prepare for the lengthy schedules that lie ahead, 11 boys and girls teams, including eight area teams, gathered at Governor Small Memorial Park for Bishop McNamara’s annual Irish Conditioner cross country meet on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think most teams really look forward to this race because it kind of takes the pressure off the individuals and makes it more of a team sport,” McNamara head coach Haven Provost said. “It tends to relax them and it’s kind of a great way to start off the season doing a race like this.”

