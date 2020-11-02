ELGIN — This year’s IHSA cross country postseason came at an end Saturday with two local schools, Bishop McNamara and Herscher, battling for position at Harvest Christian Academy in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional. For Herscher’s Drew Rogers, the season ended just as it did every other race — in victory.
Led by the exceptional Rogers, Herscher sprinted to a comfortable fifth-place team finish with 136 points. Rogers continued to show he’s in a class of his own by defeating the rest of the field by 30-plus seconds, marking a perfect 2020 campaign for the defending state champion.
After finishing the extremely difficult 3-mile race in just 15 minutes and 49 seconds, he even had enough time to catch his breath and cheer on the second-place finisher, Elgin’s Mathew Olech, who came across the finish line at the 16:21.00 mark, leading the Tigers to a fifth-place team finish in the process (136 points).
“It was awesome. I’m glad I was able to go undefeated for the entire season with some tough competition today,” Rogers said. “I had Ryder James, of Paxton-Buckley-Loda again, and it was a great race through one-and-a-half miles, and I kind of put in a little surge then, and that’s when I kind of broke it up a little bit.”
Although Rogers was pleased with the way he ended his IHSA season, he still noticed how difficult the course was, which is why he felt a little bit off during the race.
“The hills were tough, but I think one of the hardest parts was even on the downhill right after you’d normally get a sharp turn, and it would just kill your momentum,” Rogers said. “And I think that’s what ultimately threw my form off.”
Harvest Christian Academy’s course featured a continuous 1-mile loop the runners had to circle three times. It featured many tough turns, which greatly affected anyone’s chance to pick up a personal record.
“The course is probably the most demanding course any of us have ever seen,” Herscher coach Rob Grosso said. “There are just a lot of pace-killer turns. It was a 5K, but it made any personal record kind of impossible for that type of course.”
Along with Rogers taking the impressive individual victory, Herscher saw two more of its runners place in the top 20. Junior Ben Morgan (17:39.70) took 16th overall, and his senior teammate Kamden Lockwood (17:44.00) finished 18th. The Tigers’ other scorers were Blaine Dodds (18:31.80) and Trevor Stutz (18:33.20).
Bishop McNamara wasn’t as fortunate as Herscher, as it took home a team score of 269 team points, which earned 12th place.
Sam Munsterman led the Irish with a time of 18 minutes and 16.10 seconds, followed by Chase Provost (18:20.90), Carter Heinrich (18:38.40), Christian Provost (18:40.90) and Pedro Hernandez (19:57.10).
“The boys are just a young squad,” Irish coach Preston Provost said. “They’re working hard, and so just to be able to race at sectionals was really what that was about. The boys got experience that we can build on for next season.”
Rightfully so, the Irish will return both Provosts, Heinrich and Munsterman next season.
As for the other half of the event, the girls sectional played out a little differently in terms of local competition, as the Irish took home the better finish of area squads.
McNamara finished with 218 team points, which was good enough for seventh. They trailed the sectional winner, Rosary, by 181 team points.
Freshman Evita Martinez led the Irish by taking the only top-20 girls finish between local athletes. She finished the challenging course in 21 minutes and 4.7 seconds, which was good enough for 18th.
“When you have a freshman come in and be able to do that with the energy she has, it trickles down pretty quickly,” Provost said. “Even though we have a lot of senior girls on the team, not only were they supportive of Evita but they also understood that she’s going to help us get where we need to be as a squad.”
The rest of the Irish top finishers were Ellen Latham (22:01.30), Eden Rainbolt (22:34.80), Madison Hamilton (23:05.60) and Jade Baker (23:25.50).
“Overall, I’m very happy with how our girls performed today,” Provost said. “The girls would have qualified for state if there was a state series, and so I feel good about that.”
As for the Tigers, all five of their top runners finished within a minute and 45 seconds of each other, which resulted in a 12-place finish with 276 team points.
“For the girls race, we just tried to hang and run with the schools that just beat us last Saturday at regionals,” Grosso said.
The Tigers’ top runners were Gracie Kent (22:01.50), Emma Haugen (22:42.10), Natalie Rink (23:07.20), Katelyn Borschnack (23:19.40) and Gwen Jackubowski (23:44.60).
“We are just really happy to have had a full season this year … ,” Grosso said. “I’m just really proud of the girls’ team because they went way farther than I think anyone would have thought they would.”
In addition to McNamara and Herscher, there were six local runners who advance to the sectional races individually.
Iroquois West sophomore Samantha Hartke notched the area’s best finish with an 11th-place time of 20:47.20. Beecher sophomore Aaralyn Martinez joined Hartke as the only other top-20 finish for the girls (12th, 20:50.60). Cissna Park’s Addison Seggebruch finished 83rd with a time of 23 minutes and 54.80 seconds, with Peotone’s Amelia Kuypers not falling too behind with a time of 23 minutes and 59 seconds flat, which was good enough for 85th.
As for the boys individual runners, Iroquois West senior Connor Price led the way in 17th (17:31.80), followed by Hunter Davis, of Central, who took 54th (18:31.10).
