Herscher has always put together a strong boys cross country team under head coach Rob Grosso, and longtime coach Rick Livesey before him, but none have been as dominant as its 2020-2021 season.
This season the boys cross country team not only had its star runner, Drew Rogers, go undefeated (12-0) individually, but the Tigers compiled the same unbeaten mark as a team in the regular season, including a championship in this year’s All-Area contest.
“I loved every single day of it and I think they will definitely be a team that will be talked about years from now with the type of workouts that we did and things like that,” Grosso said. “The times that they put up we will definitely be talking about them within our program for years to come.”
Although this loaded squad didn’t get a chance at an official state series event, they did get a chance to compete against the state’s best. This season Milesplit Illinois and ShaZam Racing teamed up to host an unofficial state series at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, which featured the top 20 teams in the state at each class level.
“When Illinois said they weren’t going to hold a state meet those two companies got together to put one on,” Grosso said. “Teams had to submit interest and then a parent or someone non-school affiliated had to sign up the team. So it wasn’t through the school, but everyone on the team had to be from the same high school.”
Herscher got its chance to compete in the race after its dominant regular season as well as its fourth-place finish in its sectional. That being said, the Tigers were ranked No. 12 coming into ShaZam, but they ended up finishing in ninth after a solid performance all around.
“I think we would have been pretty comparable in a state series as we did in ShaZam,” Grosso said. “I think going into it I thought any of the schools [ranked] 5-10 were kind of just depending on who had the best day because they were all really close together. We ran pretty well at the ShaZam last Friday and so I feel like we would have come in like eight, ninth or 10th if we had a state meet.”
In addition to exceeding expectations as a team, Rogers continued to display his dominance individually as well. He went on to win the Class 1A ShaZam race outright with a time of 15 minutes and 34.37 seconds, which was nearly seven seconds faster than second-place finisher Justin Mumford of Wesclin High School.
“I would like to think if there was an official state series that I would have repeated as the state champion but you never really know how the race could go,” Rogers said. “Overall this season for me went a lot better this year than last year. I was in better shape this season and so I think I would have had an even faster time than last season when I won.”
Since the ShaZam race wasn’t an official IHSA sanctioned event it’s unknown how the record books will remember Rogers individual achievement as well as its seniors’ streak. All four of the Tiger seniors — Connor Joffe, Kamden Lockwood, Trevor Stutz and Drew Tobey — managed to become just the second group of Herscher cross country runners who would have qualified for the state series throughout their entire four-year high school careers, joining the class of 1989.
And it’s something Grosso doesn’t want his kids to forget, even if the record books do.
“When those kids look back in 10 years or whatever I want them to know they were definitely still part of something super special and it might not show up in the state record books but they were state qualifiers and Rogers was a state champion again,” Grosso said.
Lockwood dedicated the Tigers’ season success to the culture and team atmosphere that they were able to build over the past couple of seasons, both on and off the track.
“Our team this year all had a great work ethic, worked together great and we all worked hard,” Lockwood said. “We’re good together not running too. We talk to each other and hang out sometimes which makes for a great team atmosphere and a great cross country team.”
Perhaps the team bonding is a direct result of having a majority of its team members been running together since middle school.
“I think all of us are super close we all known each other since like sixth or seventh grade,” Rogers said. “So we are pretty close and everyone just works hard and wants to practice everyday. And so that’s like one of the biggest things you can have on a team is the bond and the want to be able to succeed.”
Overall, Grosso is happy with how his team performed this year and he is thankful that they avoided any major hiccups along the way.
“It definitely was a huge relief that once it was over that we got through it and didn’t have any outbreaks on the team, everyone got through it healthy and just knowing that we got it done and made it through it,” Grosso said.
As for his group of seniors, Grosso noted how much he would miss their leadership.
“I am going to miss them a lot,” Grosso said. “They were leaders in every sense of the term and I could always count on them to keep people in line if they needed it. They knew the work that knew the amount of work that needed to be put in.
“They were a group that never missed going to state from junior high all the way through high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!