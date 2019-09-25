CROSS COUNTRY: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Herscher shine at BBCHS Invitational

BRADLEY — Herscher and Bradley-Bourbonnais waged a heated battle in both the boys and girls portions of the BBCHS Invitational at Perry Farm on Wednesday.
The Tigers came away with the team title in the girls’ race, and the Boilermakers’ Alaina Bahr snagged the individual win by an overwhelming margin.
Bahr defeated the second-place individual, Kankakee’s Jae Alderson, by well more than two minutes in a dominant showing. She finished the 3-mile race in 19 minutes, 20 seconds to earn first place, and Alderson crossed the finish line at 21 minutes, 44 seconds.
But Bahr’s outstanding individual performance wasn’t quite enough to earn a team victory for the Boilers, thanks to a consistent grouping of Herscher runners that finished third, fourth, seventh, ninth and 12th.
The Tigers’ team score of 35 was just enough to edge past B-B’s 36 and earn them the team title.
Natalie Rink led Herscher with a third-place finish in 22 minutes, two seconds, with fourth-place finisher Gwen Meyer just behind her in fourth at 22 minutes, 19 seconds. They were joined on the scorecard by Alison Borschnack (7th, 22:58), Lucy Martinson (9th, 23:16) and Bailey Rolando (12th, 23:50).
The Boilers’ second-place team saw Bahr’s overall win joined by Kate Mountain (6th, 22:35), Leslie Lovell (8th, 23:14), Emma Corbus (10th, 23:39) and Sofia Pigato (11th, 23:41).
Kankakee finished third as a squad, as Alderson’s second-place finish led the way for the rest of her teammates — Madeline Gall (13th, 23:54), Isabel Haut (18th, 25:33), Marielle King (19th, 26:23) and Kayla Slajchert (20th, 27:55).
Manteno also attended the meet but lacked enough runners to qualify in the team scoring. The Panthers were led by Maddie Willis, who finished in 22 minutes, 31 seconds and Sam Tamblyn, who came in at 24 minutes, four seconds.
The Boys’ race, meanwhile, went similarly for the Tigers and Boilermakers — albeit with their roles reversed.
Herscher’s Drew Rogers earned the individual victory with a first-place time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds, but Bradley-Bourbonnais demonstrated excellent pack-running and picked up the win in team competition.
The Boilers’ qualifying runners all finished between second and eighth place en route to a comfortable 23 points, which gave them a full double-digit scoring margin against Herscher’s runner-up score of 33.
Jacob Fritz came across the line first for Bradley-Bourbonnais in second place with a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds. Boston Brooks was just behind Fritz in third place at 16 minutes, 19 seconds, and Grayson Gonski was next in fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 36 seconds. Josiah Jones (6th, 16:58) and Matthew Anderson (8th, 17:17) were the final two qualifiers for the victorious Boilers.
Rogers was happy with his individual win against such an imposing field of Boilermakers runners, most of whom he is very familiar with after years of showdowns at local events from across the area.
“I’m pretty happy because, coming in, I knew there was going to be some very difficult competition. I think I executed my race plan pretty well, so I’m pretty happy with that,” he said. “We knew going in that there was going to be some good competition. That is why we come to this meet. We wanted to see what we could do against a bigger school, and I think we ran pretty well.”
Rogers’ teammates hung in there nicely with the pack of Boilermakers, finishing in fifth, seventh, ninth and 11th place. Kamden Lockwood was next after Rogers for Herscher in fifth place at 16 minutes, 41 seconds and was followed by Ben Morgan (7th, 17:09), Trevor Stutz (9th, 17:28) and Blaine Dodds (11th, 17:49).
Beyond the qualifiers, the first 13 finishers came from either Bradley-Bourbonnais or Herscher, as the two schools dominated the leaderboards.
The first finisher from another participating schools was Kankakee’s Peter Rokowski, who took 15th place with a time of 18 minutes, 11 seconds. Demerius Cook-Johnson, meanwhile, finished in 18th place for Kankakee with a 18 minute, 38 second time. The Kays took third place overall with a team score of 98.
Manteno finished with a team score of 123. Their best finisher was Tyler Kropp, who came in 19th by posting a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds.
