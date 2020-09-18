KANKAKEE — Competing under the lights is what many student-athletes dream of doing. For area cross country runners, that opportunity presented itself Thursday night when Bishop McNamara hosted Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee for this year’s All-City cross country meet.
In the girls race, Boilermakers senior Alaina Bahr repeated as the individual champion, dominating the competition and outdoing her time in last year's race. She crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 47 seconds, besting second-place finisher Evita Martinez, of Bishop McNamara, by 48 seconds.
Bahr also bested her own 2019 performance of 16:51 on the 2.5 mile course by more than a minute to coast to this year’s individual win.
“I felt pretty good. By the end I was feeling a little fatigued, but I pushed through it,” Bahr said. “I’m really happy I did because it was worth it and all the pain. It feels great to win. I finished like this last year so it’s good to come out in my senior year and finish strong.”
Although Bahr took home the individual win, it was the Irish who snuck past the Boilermakers to take the All-City crown in the girls meet. McNamara took down last year’s All-City champion, Bradley-Bourbonnais, by a score of 25-30 thanks to incredible consistency.
All five of McNamara’s top runners finished in the top eight, including three in the top five. Martinez (second) led the Irish with a time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds, followed by Addison Langelett (fourth) with a time of 17 minutes and 29 seconds and Ellen Latham (fifth) with 17 minutes and 30 seconds. Teammates Eden Rainbolt (sixth, 17:34) and Jade Baker (eighth, 17:49) finished right behind.
“That was the best team race they’ve ran in three years,” Bishop McNamara coach Preston Provost said of the girls team. “They went out and established what they wanted to do in the first mile of the race. And then they just started picking people off in the second half. It’s just a great team and it’s great to see them beat an older team like BBCHS.”
The girls for Bradley-Bourbonnais didn’t finish far off from the Irish as they too had all top-10 finishes between their top runners. Besides Bahr taking the individual win, the Boilermakers had runners finish third, seventh, ninth and 10th.
Kiara Pralle (third) ran in 16 minutes and 50 seconds, Kate Mountain (seventh) finished in 17 minutes and 41 seconds and Mady Mroz (ninth) and Emma Corbus (10th) each ran in 18 minutes and three seconds.
“We knew the girls race was going to be really close so our game plan was to pack our middle girls and try and beat them there,“ Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Tony Swafford said. “We weren’t able to hold on, but they still ran really hard.”
Kankakee failed to fill a whole girls squad, which forced them out of the race for the All-City crown. Nonetheless, they still had three runners take part and finish within 35 seconds of each other. Avery Chandler ran in 21 minutes and 19 seconds, Isabel Haut concluded in 21 minutes and 42 seconds and Marielle King crossed the finish line in 21 minutes and 52 seconds.
As for the boys race, it was almost a mirror image of the girls race, only this time, it was the Boilermakers who finished on top.
Bishop McNamara’s top guy was none other than Chase Provost, who proved he was the man to beat. After taking second-place last year, he claimed the individual win on Thursday, running an impressive time of 13 minutes and 47 seconds.
“Initially, going in I thought I was going to run a strategic race,” Chase Provost said. “It kind of fell apart on me because the start was so fast and I didn’t want to get crushed around the corner and get cut off. As soon as that happened, I kind of had to pull back and collect myself.
“Then, I was able to get to my normal pace and pull everything together and get a good lead on everyone.”
As good as Provost was, he couldn’t help the Irish defeat the Boilermakers strong pack of runners, all of whom finished third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.
Jeremiah Lanum led the way for the Boilermakers by finishing in a time of 14 minutes and one second. All of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ other top runners managed to finish within five seconds of each other.
Josiah Jones took fourth by finishing in 14 minutes and 15 seconds, followed by Brendan Dalcanton (fifth, 14:19), Ebenezer Gideon (sixth, 14:20) and Matthew Anderson (seventh, 14:20).
“I had a feeling the two Provost brothers were going to be up in the top,” Swafford said. “My message to the boys was to have four, five or six guys run in a pack … and they carried out exactly what I envisioned the plan to be for the team.“
The Boilermakers' perfectly executed plan stopped the Irish from taking home the All-City crown in both races as Bradley-Bourbonnais defeated McNamara 25-35 to repeat as the boys' All-City champions.
Chase Provost’s brother, Christian, followed in his brother’s footsteps by finishing second overall with a time of 14 minutes flat. Rounding out the Irish’s top five runners were Sam Munsterman (ninth, 14:36), Gavin Phillips (11th, 15:13) and Carter Heinrich (12th, 15:28).
“We just didn’t have the firepower that Bradley-Bourbonnais had tonight,” coach Provost said. “I think we held up well. It was only 10 points and a good showing for the team we went up against. I think all in all it was a good race and I’m really proud of the kids and happy with how the meet went.”
Unlike in the girls race, Kankakee managed to field enough male competitors to race a full team. However, they finished in last with 85 team points after all of the Kays fell short of reaching the top 10.
Sam Yohnka finished as Kankakee’s fastest runner with a time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds. He was followed by Issac Stipp (16:12), Zach Boudreau (16:17), Alec Toronjo (18:29) and Andrew Shepherd (18:48).
“I think my teams did OK,” Kankakee coach Rich Olmstead said. “We have really young teams so we still have plenty of work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!