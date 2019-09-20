KANKAKEE — This year’s All-City cross country meet under the stadium lighting at Bishop McNamara represented one final push to championship glory for each of its winners.
Both of 2018’s second place finishers returned for this season with a little extra flourish and each finished just ahead of last year’s winners to claim an All-City crown.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jacob Fritz and Alaina Bahr claimed individual championships in their respective races and each led the charge to an overall All-City team championship for the Boilermakers.
The Boilers were downright dominant in the boys’ race. Ten of the top 11 finishers ran for Bradley-Bourbonnais with only second-place finisher Chase Provost of McNamara representing another team.
B-B’s team score was a minuscule 19, while the Irish took second place at 46 points and Kankakee finished third with 79.
Fritz took first with a time of 13 minutes, 53 seconds to edge past Provost, last year’s individual champion, by a comfortable 11 seconds. The Boilermakers’ other qualifying finishers were Boston Brooks in third place (14:09), Grayson Gonski in fourth (14:18), Brendan Dalcanton in fifth (14:44), Matthew Anderson in sixth (14:56), Grant Fouts in seventh (15:26) and Cal Mulder rounding out the scorers in eighth place (15:31).
“I thought it was going to be a really close race (with Provost) and it was. The strategy was to really take off at the halfway point and I feel like that’s my strong suit. I excel down the stretch and like to finish strong,” Fritz said. “It was a huge difference having so many teammates right behind me like Grayson and Boston. My teammates really pushed me this year.”
Following Chase Provost’s second place time of 14:04 for McNamara was Wes Provost, who finished 12th overall in 16:09 and Gavin Philips, who took 13th with a time of 16:13. Rounding out the Irish qualifiers were Matthew Lampley (17th, 17:05), Pedro Hernandez (24th, 17:46), Kyle Lampley (26th, 18:09) and Connor Curtis (30th, 18:27).
Sam Yohnka provided Kankakee’s top result by finishing 21st overall in 17:13 with Zack Boudreau just behind him in 22nd with a time of 17:27. The Kay’s other contributing scorers in the boys’ race were Andrew Shepard (33rd, 19:37), Alec Toronjo (37th, 21:35), Pablo Varela (38th, 22:00) and Dillan Slajchert (41st, 23:32).
The Boilermakers’ girls replicated the boys team’s success with a championship of their own, though by a much narrower margin. In toppling last year’s champion, McNamara’s Eden Rainbolt, Bahr both avenged her second-place finish from last year and led the charge in a razor-thin team victory.
The Boilers’s team score of 29 points was just enough to best McNamara’s 31, while Kankakee took third with 70 points.
While the team’s margin of victory was slight, however, Bahr’s was anything but.
Bahr finished the two-and-a-half mile course in 16 minutes, 51 seconds to best Rainbolt and her teammate Addie Langelett by more than a minute. Rainbolt’s second-place time was 17:54 with Langelett just behind her with a time of 17:56.
“I feel great. I didn’t really know what to expect today, but I figured ‘why not run my best?’ and there was great competition. It was one of my best races,” Bahr said. “It’s great because last year I got second and lost by maybe a quarter of the track. This year coming out and winning the race feels amazing.”
Joining Bahr on the scoreboard for the 2019 champs were Leslie Lovell in fourth place (18:17), Kate Mountain in fifth (18:28), Sofia Pigato in ninth (19:17), Emma Corbus in 10th (19:23), Josephine Hodak in 14th (19:49) and Kiara Pralle in 15th (20:25).
Behind Rainbolt and Langelett for the second-place Irish, meanwhile, were Madison Hamilton (7th, 18:40), Jade Baker (8th, 18:46), Anna Latham (11th, 19:34) and Kaylee Woolman (12th, 19:35).
Kankakee’s top finisher was junior Jae Alderson, who finished 6th overall in 18 minutes, 38 seconds. she was joined by teammates Madeline Gall (13th, 19:41), Isabel Haut (17th, 20:55), Kayla Slajchert (22nd, 23:17), Marielle King (23rd, 23:18), Rianna Skinner (24th, 25:46) and Sophia Gall (25th, 26:42).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!