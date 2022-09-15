KANKAKEE — From the time the starting gun fired Wednesday night and cross-country runners from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee took off on their 2.5 mile race, there was hardly a doubt which team would win the boys and girls All-City cross country races at McNamara.

To the sounds of loud cheers and spikes thundering on the ground, All-City individual and team victors were crowned, with Boilermaker red sweeping the individual championships and a split of the team titles between a near-perfect outing from the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys and a hard-earned girls victory from McNamara.

Both individual winners were from Bradley-Bourbonnais, with Jeremiah Lanum repeating his 2021 win and Madeline Mellin rising to first place after last year's runner-up finish.

