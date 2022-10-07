...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford,
Northern Cook, Southern Cook and Will Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Significant waves to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 4
Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant holds a small lead on Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum in the first lap Thursday during the All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College. Grant would extend that lead for first place as Lanum secured second in the race.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Madeline Mellin nears the finish line in first place Thursday during the All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College. Mellin won her second-straight all-area title with a time of 18 minutes and 40 seconds.
Peotone's Celeste Richards leads on the second lap ahead of Bishop McNamara's Evita Martinez on Thursday during the All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College. Richards would hold onto the lead for second place ahead of Martinez in third.
Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant holds a small lead on Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum in the first lap Thursday during the All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College. Grant would extend that lead for first place as Lanum secured second in the race.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Madeline Mellin nears the finish line in first place Thursday during the All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College. Mellin won her second-straight all-area title with a time of 18 minutes and 40 seconds.
Peotone's Celeste Richards leads on the second lap ahead of Bishop McNamara's Evita Martinez on Thursday during the All-Area Cross Country meet at Kankakee Community College. Richards would hold onto the lead for second place ahead of Martinez in third.
KANKAKEE — This year’s All-Area cross country meet held at Kankakee Community College featured 25 combined local boys and girls teams who were all looking to gain some much needed confidence and momentum as the annual IHSA postseason looms in the incoming weeks.
And unlike last year’s All-Area meet that saw Bradley-Bourbonnais earn a clean sweep, this year’s races resulted in a more balanced attack as Herscher claimed the victory on the girls side with 49 team points while the Boilermakers boys’ team secured back-to-back all-area victories with a first place team score of 26 points.
“It feels great to have a good enough team to win this all-area meet,” Boilermaker junior runner Jeremiah Lanum said. “It feels great to go back-to-back because that’s what we came in here to do.”
Although it was Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant who went on to claim his 10th individual victory of the season with a first place time of 15 minutes and 30.47 seconds the Boilermakers still managed to dominate the boys side thanks to their outstanding ability to pack-run.
Bradley-Bourbonnais managed to secure all five of its top runners within the top-10, including the trio of Lanum (16:01.07), Ethan Piper (16:37.61) and Alex Bonilla (17:02.45) who all managed to claim 2nd-4th respectively with other teammates Brian Douglas taking eighth overall (17:23.68) and Anthony Embry finishing in 12th (17:33.29).
“I keep preaching that it’s a team,” BBCHS head coach Kyle Eastman said of his teams’ win. “We are focusing on team and pack running as a group in one unit and they did a really good job of that today. So I’m pretty excited and proud of them.”
Grant continues incredible senior season
There may be only a handful of runners who have gotten off to stronger starts prior to postseason action than Iroquois West’s Grant. The veteran runner opened his senior season by winning his first nine meets before dropping his first race of the season by less than seven seconds last Saturday at the Lisle Mane Event.
Coming off the loss at Lisle Grant was set to get back into the win column and it showed early on when he managed to jump out ahead of the pack-running Boilermakers and set the pace throughout the entirety of the race.
Eventually Grant managed to power through to help best second place finisher Lanum by 30 seconds to help avenge his second place finish to Herscher graduate Drew Rogers in last year’s all-area meet.
“It feels great to come back and take first after finishing in second last season at last year’s all-area meet,” Grant said. “I love this meet because this is a great course to run on.”
Iroquois West coach Steve Massey noted he was proud to see Grant continue to build on his recent success as he prepares to ramp it up for postseason play, which begins with regionals in two weeks.
“Grant’s now 10-1 individually this season,” Massey said. “It was a good effort and Lanum of Bradley-Bourbonnais gave him a good race in the first mile.
“We knew Lanum would be right there, but Grant lives for competition…so it was a good race and we are looking to continue building towards the state finals.”
BBCHS’ Mellin wins individual, Tigers claim team victory
Bradley-Bourbonnais runner Madeline Mellin continued her incredible sophomore campaign with a dominant individual victory on the girls side to help earn her second consecutive all-area individual title.
The second-year runner pulled out in front from the jump and only continued to extend her lead as the race went on by earning a first place time of 18 minutes and 40.25 seconds, which was more than a minute and a half better than Peotone’s Celeste Richards, who finished in second with a time of 20 minutes and 11.58 seconds.
“I don’t think about placement much,” Mellin said of her convincing victory. “I usually just think about my time and so I don’t think about where the other runners are compared to me.
“I just focus on my time and even though it wasn’t the best time for me today I still think it was a good race.”
Mellin noted that she really enjoyed the scenic route running through the woods of KCC’s course, which helped her stay mentally tough enough to keep up her strong pace running solo for a majority of the race.
Despite claiming the individual victory the Boilermakers wound up still finishing third behind Herscher (1st, 49 points) and Beecher (2nd, 59). Madelyn Dykstra claimed 11th (21:32.52), followed by teammates Sarah Bouferreache (15th, 21:59.27), Magaly Marin (29th, 23:47.55) and Mikayla Ryan (30th, 23:48.17).
Herscher’s ability to come out on top on the girls side had much to do with its own effective pack-style running strategy, as the Tigers totaled each of their top-five runners within the top 16 spots.
Gracie Kent was the first Tiger to cross the finish line with a fifth-place time of 20 minutes and 40.65 seconds. Allison Venckauskas followed closely with a eighth place finish (21:12.77) and Kelly O’Connor rounded out the top-10 finishes with a time of 21 minutes and 30.81 seconds. Fay Houberg finished 18th overall (22:10.23) and Chloe Whalen claimed 19th (22:26.30).
“That was kind of the plan — to pack up as many runners at the front as we could,” Herscher head coach Rob Grosso said. “That will be the strategy that can take us far down the road come postseason time and so they executed the pack perfectly last night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.