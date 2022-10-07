KANKAKEE — This year’s All-Area cross country meet held at Kankakee Community College featured 25 combined local boys and girls teams who were all looking to gain some much needed confidence and momentum as the annual IHSA postseason looms in the incoming weeks.

And unlike last year’s All-Area meet that saw Bradley-Bourbonnais earn a clean sweep, this year’s races resulted in a more balanced attack as Herscher claimed the victory on the girls side with 49 team points while the Boilermakers boys’ team secured back-to-back all-area victories with a first place team score of 26 points.

“It feels great to have a good enough team to win this all-area meet,” Boilermaker junior runner Jeremiah Lanum said. “It feels great to go back-to-back because that’s what we came in here to do.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

