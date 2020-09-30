BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Alaina Bahr has come a long way since joining the girls cross country team as a sophomore. And after spending countless of hours training during the past three seasons Bahr is headed into her final half of her last cross country season with one goal in mind: to run 3 miles in less than 19 minutes.
“I’m hoping to break 19 minutes and make it to sectionals, even though there is no state series right now,” Bahr said.
With that obtainable goal in mind, Bahr tried to break the 19-minute mark in Bradley-Bourbonnais’ home meet against Stagg at Perry Farm Park on Tuesday.
Bahr ran as fast as she could down the home stretch of the race, but she failed to catch up to Karolina Rozanski, of Stagg, who took first with a time of 18 minutes and 49 seconds. Although she didn’t eclipse her goal of 19 minutes, Bahr did manage to set her season record with a time of 19 minutes and 10 seconds, which was good enough for the second best individual time. Not to mention, it was also her fastest time since 2018 when she ran her career-best 19 minutes and four seconds.
“Today, I was definitely being pretty chill about the whole race,” Bahr said. “I didn’t really know what to expect. I just went out there and competed and ran my race, and I tried to catch up to Rozanski, and I think her race pushed me to do better.”
Despite not coming on top, Bahr still managed to continue her streak of finishing in the top five individually. She now has collected a fifth-place finish or better in all five of her races this season.
“I just want to leave a legacy of kindness, perseverance and work ethic” Bahr said. “I just want to make sure when I leave my team that they will continue to work hard, do their best and keep encouraging each other.”
Her head coach, Tony Swafford, knows all too well what Bahr is capable of. And that’s why he has no doubt she will be one of the best Boilermakers to ever put on a cross country uniform.
“Alaina is without a doubt one of the best kids I’ve coached in the eight or nine years that I’ve been here,” Swafford said. “She’s definitely one of the top kids I’ve ever coached in terms of her work ethic and her kind of quiet leadership.
“She actually has the ability to be a leader by doing but then also be very vocal in leading the girls, and it’s been impressive in the three years that I’ve got to coach her.”
As good as Bahr was for Bradley-Bourbonnais, the rest of the Boilermakers struggled to get to the top of the leaderboard, as they only had four girls finish in the top 10 compared to Stagg, which concluded with six. This disparity ultimately cost the Boilermakers the race. They finished the race with 33 points, 10 points behind first-place Stagg.
Kiara Pralle finished right behind Bahr to take the second-best Boilermaker time and third overall with a time of 20 minutes and 17 seconds. Annabel Lipke (eighth, 21:48), Kate Mountain (ninth, 22:24) and Emma Corbus (11th, 22:42) rounded out the fastest runners for the Boilermakers in their defeat.
“In my top seven, we had two girls within 5 seconds of their personal best, and I had another two get their personal best tonight,” Swafford said. “So, in our top seven, we got four girls [who] are starting to peak at the right time, and so I’m looking forward to all-area and conference regionals and sectionals. I think they are headed into the right direction.”
