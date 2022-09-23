BRADLEY — Several area cross-country teams competed Wednesday at Perry Farm Park at the Boilermaker Invitational. Runners from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno and Peotone pushed through the tough heat on a grueling three-mile course.

The Boilermakers represented well at their invite, as both the girls’ individual champion and the boys’ team victory went to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Bradley-Bourbonnais secured the individual title on the girls’ side, with Madeline Mellin continuing her string of first place wins in a time of 19 minutes and one second, winning by nearly two minutes.

