Over the past month the COVID-19 virus has infected more than just people. The coronavirus has caused schools, business etc. to shut down and sports have been no exception. Organizations that affect our local colleges like the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) and the NCJAA have already canceled all spring competition for the 2020 academic year.
This has resulted in a very tough situation for student-athletes, especially for those who play sports in the spring.
“From the athletic standpoint, it’s very quite around our place which is a sad thing,” Olivet Nazarene University (ONU) Athletic Director Gary Newsome said. “But I think when we look at the big picture, canceling spring sports is probably unfortunately the right thing to do when it comes to the safety of our student-athletes.”
And yet even though organizations like the NCAA, NCJAA, and CCAC have all granted an extra year of eligibility for its senior athletes who are missing out on playing this spring, it has created somewhat of a double-edged sword because then they would have to enter a graduate program to use it.
“It’s kind of like a nice gesture to you know get your year back,” Olivet Nazarene University’s (ONU) baseball coach Jeff Mullikin said. “But I think it then makes it a complicated process because they have to get a Master’s which would be another two years of school...you’d be asking them to take on 2-3 more years of school to play one more season of baseball.”
Fortunately for local area college baseball programs Kankakee Community College (KCC) and ONU won’t really have that issue.
KCC is a two-year junior college and 11 of its 15 sophomores are moving on to either four-year universities or entering the workforce. As a matter of fact, only two KCC sophomores plan on coming back for their extra year meanwhile two are still undecided.
“All of our players who signed last fall are still committed,” Kankakee Community College Athletic Director and head baseball coach Todd Post said. “And it sounds like the four-year schools are still going to honor them.”
As for ONU, they are a small four-year baseball college and all of its players recognize that. That’s why four of the teams six would-be seniors will move on with life away from the diamond after this year despite having an extra-year of eligibility. The two others are still deciding whether or not to come back and enter a master’s program.
Although some of our local college athletes won’t have this type of issue the issue will still remain for numerous other colleges who will end up having more scholarship money committed then originally intended.
“You can read depending on what article or magazine that it’s going to cost schools $600,000-900,000 to bring those fifth-year kids back,” Newsome said. “Obviously the schools in the Chicagoland Conference, something like that will probably make them close their doors. Money just isn’t really available to do that, but again thank goodness most of our kids are going to graduate in four years."
On the other hand, coaches can turn this situation into a possible advantage. Teams have the opportunity to be stronger than ever and coach Mullikin sees it.
“In the long run it’s going to make teams a little bit deeper,” Mullikin said. “It will make teams scarier due to the fact that your going to possibly having five classes on your roster. And if you really want to think of it you could potentially have six with two senior classes and two freshman classes…it’s a good opportunity for teams to take advantage of that.”
On the contrary, there’s one thing no college coach will have an advantage in and that’s recruiting. Since the recent COVID-19 virus put sports to a holt, every college sports programs regular recruiting routines have also been stopped, including ONU and KCC’s.
“There is no contact recruiting face-to face until the 15th of May,” Post said. “We can still text and call over the phone, but there’s no visits, no campus tours, obviously nobody is playing so there is no games to watch or individual workouts to see.”
Despite not being able to bring kids in and see if they fit the programs culture coach Mullikin has taken the glass half-full approach when it comes to the recruiting restrictions. Even though he knows how difficult it’s been to recruit with out being face-to-face he sees this as a chance for athletes to give smaller schools like ONU a chance.
“On some sides it great because it’s kind of opened people’s eyes that there more than just DI baseball and that there’s a lot of quality baseball out there,” Mullikin said. “But on the flip side it’s really hard to convince a kid to commit to a college he hasn’t step foot on.”
Without face-to-face contact both ONU and KCC’s baseball programs have been doing the best with what they can. Both Mullikin and Post have been doing their due diligence from home by keeping in contact with possible recruits via phone, text, email, and social media.
This unconventional style of recruiting has given student-athletes more doubt then ever before. Some athletes are still chasing there dreams of playing college sports and others are committing/de-committing from college programs all across America.
“It’s really a holding pattern right now for a lot of things until the four-year schools get everything sorted out,” Post said. “We’ve had some contact with some de-commits at the high school level who thought they were going on to a four-year school and now the four-year school situation is potentially retaining a senior and not able to honor their commitment to the high school player.”
