As the beginning days of summer turned into the summer stretch-run dog days, which are soon to become the early days of fall, Colin James and his Wilmington football teammates have spent countless hours in the sweltering summer sun in preparation to defend their IHSA Class 2A State championship.
"If you want to get to those cold practices in November you’ve gotta put in the work now," James said. "There are times you question if this is for me and you want to quit, but it’s so worth it."
James would know the worth in the workouts. He scored 19 touchdowns last fall, fourth-most in the area, as he helped propel Wilmington to its second-straight undefeated season, and most importantly, the state crown.
As the senior wing back and safety and his classmates prepare to defend their title, they'll do so with a group of juniors — and select sophomores — who also went undefeated at the sophomore level last season.
But the returning varsity players know that the jump this year is a big one.
"A lot of us have already been through it but it’s new to a lot of the juniors — what it looks like and what you have to do to get to that point," James said. "Things like working hard in practice and listening to coaches."
The transition to this year's group will be one the Wildcats hope to seamlessly transition into, something they've done often during head coach Jeff Reents' 28 seasons, a tenure in which the Wildcats and their fans have come to expect success, as evidenced by their spot in every postseason since 1996.
"There’s been a lot of talk in the offseason and I think the town is excited to see these kids," Reents said. "They know we graduated a class that was 19-0 and the question is how do you replace those kids?
"But there’s a lot of excitement, and knowing what our community stands for football wise, it’s good character, good academics and our whole community knows we want to ball," he added. "That starts with the [offensive] linemen and they appreciate them immensely."
One of those linemen is returning senior starter Kade Hopwood, who has assumed the leadership void left by departed starters Nick Sanford and Dominic Dingillo. While Hopwood knows he won't find his name in many headlines, the folks who continue to support the Wildcats in their yearly pilgrimage to the postseason understand their importance, and that and the hardware they won last year are all that matter to him.
"It’s always been like that, where we won’t be on the front page of the newspaper, running down touchdowns or anything like that, but everyone in Wilmington especially knows it’s all about the linemen up front," Hopwood said. "We get all the credit we need."
Those linemen will both be protecting and joined by quarterback Ryder Meents, who will be seen lowering his shoulder as a lead blocker, one of the many responsibilities of the signal-caller of the huddle. And after being comforted when he joined the fray last year, that huddle is now clearly his with a year of experience under his belt.
"After the third game [last season] I felt like everything was smooth," Meents said. "Last year the team took me in with open arms and expected me to do my job.
"I did my job and they congratulated me for it."
One of the quarterbacks of the defensive huddle will be Hunter Hayes, one of just a few defensive starters back, where he will help patrol the defensive line. Just like the offense, Hayes said the defense understood each other well last year, an understanding they are once again working on perfecting this fall.
"We had really good communication overall," Hayes said. "Everyone got along and we had really good chemistry together."
To get to the point the Wildcats have been at the last two seasons will take a little time this fall as new faces get acquainted to the challenge ahead. But in Wilmington, football is a rite of passage, and this group is ready to fulfill its obligation just like the teams before it.
"Are we where I want to be? No, but are we terrible? No," Reents said. "So as a coach I’m just trying to take that next step."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
