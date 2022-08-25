Rite of passage

From left, Wilmington's Hunter Hayes, Kade Hopwood, Ryder Meents and Colin James are the senior leaders looking to lead Wilmington to a third-straight undefeated season.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

As the beginning days of summer turned into the summer stretch-run dog days, which are soon to become the early days of fall, Colin James and his Wilmington football teammates have spent countless hours in the sweltering summer sun in preparation to defend their IHSA Class 2A State championship.

"If you want to get to those cold practices in November you’ve gotta put in the work now," James said. "There are times you question if this is for me and you want to quit, but it’s so worth it."

James would know the worth in the workouts. He scored 19 touchdowns last fall, fourth-most in the area, as he helped propel Wilmington to its second-straight undefeated season, and most importantly, the state crown.

Mason Schweizer

