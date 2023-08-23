Ethan Kohl, his younger brother, Gavin, and their cousin, Calvin, have heard the stories about their fathers, Mike and Mark, the 1993 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduates who teamed up as one of the most dominant duos the area has ever seen in both football and basketball.

Mike, the quarterback of the two, had as trusty a target as he could on the football field in his twin brother. The pair went undefeated in their junior and senior regular seasons and led the Boilers to a combined 20-2 mark during the 1991 and 1992 fall football seasons, re-writing the passing and receiving record books at the school in the process.

Ethan, Gavin and Calvin are looking to replicate that when they take the field together this fall.

