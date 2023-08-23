Mason Schweizer

mschweizer@daily-journal.com 815-937-3300{&pipe}@MSchweizerTDJS

From 1975-2021, Bishop McNamara’s football team was led by the same man, Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall-of-Famer and third-winningest coach in state history, Rich Zinanni, and his 371 wins and five state titles.

Recommended for you