After last year's second-place finish, Kankakee embarks on state title quest

From left, Kankakee seniors Naz Hill, Steven Young, Karson King and Jyaire Hill are ready to lead the Kays to a second-straight best season in school history.

Kankakee enters the 2022 football season with one of the brightest spotlights in the state on them, a year removed from a 13-1 season, the most wins in school history, and an IHSA Class 5A second-place finish, also the best in school history.

But it wasn't always that way in Kankakee.

Steven Young was new to the game of football when he immediately found himself entrenched as a starting guard as a freshman in 2019. The Kays were entering the season with a new coach, Derek Hart, with just one playoff appearance and no playoff wins in a decade as they took the field that fall, one in which they won their first playoff game since 2008 and finished with a 9-2 record, more wins than their previous two seasons combined.

