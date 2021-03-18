2021 Outlook
Head Coach: Gavin Johnston (3rd season)
Career Record: 3-15
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Last Playoff: Class 2A Opening Round, 2009
Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 2006
2019 Record: 1-8
2021 Schedule
3/19 7 p.m. Manteno
3/25 7 p.m. @Lisle
4/1 7 p.m. Wilmington
4/9 7 p.m. @Herscher
4/16 7 p.m. Coal City
Third-year Reed-Custer football coach Gavin Johnston knows that the first game of the season is basically here, but he’s yet to give any of his players a sense of security, withholding naming any starters yet in hopes of breeding more in-house competitiveness to a Comets team that finished 1-8 in 2019.
“After a 1-8 season, nobody’s job is safe”, Johnston said. “Nobody’s position is set in stone. Everything is up for grabs every day and the kids are responding well to it.”
The Comets have 13 seniors, 14 juniors, and 14 sophomores on this season’s roster, giving the team depth and excitement for the future with a bevy of talented underclassmen.
Although Reed-Custer struggled on the varsity level a season ago, the Comets had great years on the lower levels. The freshman team was undefeated and the sophomore team only lost two games.
“Our sophomores are a really good class that are used to winning and having success,” Johnston said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were situations where we had eight or nin sophomores on the field at one time.”
With that youth are more than a dozen seniors and juniors who have seen varsity football and have impressed Johnston with how they’ve not only brought the younger players up to speed, but accelerated themselves.
One returning player the Comets will lean on to make plays is junior running back Elliot Cassem, who bounced back from a torn ACL his freshman year to lead the varsity team in rushing in 2020.
“He’s the fastest player in our program and has a big burst but also runs hard at the same time,” Johnston said. “He worked really hard to get back from his injury and we’re excited to see what he’s gonna do on the field.”
Senior lineman Brendon Williams returns for his third varsity season. Junior Eric Houseman will be a key two-way lineman for Reed-Custer. The Comets secondary also returns defensive back Jarrett Goodwin for his senior season to sprinkle experience at vital positions on both sides of the ball.
Dylan Garrelts is back after finishing 11th in the area in passing yards last year, throwing for over 600 yards as a sophomore. His experience could prove valuable for the young Comets.
While Johnston hasn’t announced whether Garrelts’ primary position will be quarterback or wide receiver, he did say he will play a key role in the offense.
“Dylan is one of those guys that got a lot of experience under fire last year and that could play into his favor this year,” Johnston said. “He’s one of those athletes that we want the ball in his hands one way or another.”
It doesn’t appear to be a question of if the Comets will eventually be competitive, it’s just a race to see how soon it will happen. The rigors of the Illinois Central Eight Conference won’t allow it to come easy either, as four of the five teams the Comets play this year were playoff teams a season ago.
“We want to be competitive this year in the fourth quarter; some of our games last year were over by halftime,” Johnston said. “My first year we didn’t win a lot of games, but we were in almost all of those games late. We’re looking forward to hopefully getting back to that this year.”
