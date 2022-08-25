2022 Outlook
Head Coach: Brian Spooner (28th season)
Career Record: 184-107, 170-82 at Central
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A First Round, 2021
Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 2012
2021 Record: 6-4
2022 Schedule
8/26 7 p.m. Bismarck-Henning
9/3 1 p.m. @Georgetown-Ridge Farm
9/9 7 p.m. Oakwood
9/17 1 p.m. @Westville
9/24 7 p.m. Watseka
9/30 7 p.m. @Dwight
10/7 7 p.m. Iroquois West
10/14 7 p.m. Seneca
10/21 7 p.m. @Momence
Unlike last year’s squad that had to overcome losing a loaded 11-man senior class the 2022 Central Comets are poised to once again renew their superiority as one of the most deadly teams within the area.
Coming off a solid 6-4 season where the Comets secured a postseason bid head coach Brian Spooner believes his team has what it takes to regain control of the Vermilion Valley Conference and avenge its opening round loss to Erie-Prophetstown in last year’s IHSA Class 2A playoffs given the sure amount of returners he has this upcoming season.
“I think experience is probably our biggest ally right now because I feel like last year we didn't have any, and we threw a lot at them and they responded pretty well,” Spooner said. “This year we haven't really had to re-teach a lot.
“It’s been a lot of fine-tuning instead of re-teaching everything.”
Of those key returners, none will be more pivotal to the Comets' success than second-year starting quarterback Luke Shoven. Last year Shoven finished fifth in the area with 1,235 passing yards in his first season running the offense and thus expects for even bigger things in 2022.
“He’s got some guys to throw to and I think our offensive line as of right now looks pretty solid,” Spooner said. “Most of those guys started last season…so we have quite a bit of experience up front.”
Shoven will have the privilege of sitting behind a veteran offensive line that brings back several starters, including his top-two offensive weapons from last year’s squad in senior wideouts Tristan Schmidt and Matthew Luhrsen.
Luhrsen and Schmidt will lead a receiving corps that will look to add juniors Maddex Miner, Gavin McKee and senior Jared Saathoff into the mix with Jayce Meier set to return as the lead running back.
Defensively the Comets will rely heavily on returning linebacker Evan Redwing to anchor the middle, with the likes of Meier alongside him as an outside linebacker. Seniors Damian Bailey and Aidan Christensen are expected to use their wide frames to fill the gaps and make their presence known against opposing quarterbacks as the squad’s starting defensive tackles while junior Logan Fritz is primed to set the edge.
Luhrsen and Schmidt will also look to lead the secondary as the squad’s two starting safeties.
“Those kids now have that year of varsity experience and I think they gained a lot of confidence because of that,” Spooner said. “I think they realized even last year they could have done a little better if they believed in themselves more, and so I think now that they went through that season their confidence and expectations are higher.”
The high volume of players who enter this season with varsity experience leaves the Comets to believe they have a strong chance to regain control of the VVC North and win conference all while trying to secure their sixth-straight playoff berth. However, in order to complete the goals they know they will have to get off to a better start against Bismarck-Henning, who beat them 35-0 in Week 1 last season.
“We have nothing to lose,” Shoven said ahead of the team’s rematch with Bismarck-Henning in Week 1 on Aug. 26. “I know Bismarck lost a lot of guys, so hopefully we can take advantage of that and pound it against them.”
Quick Hits: Aidan Christensen, OL/DT
Favorite music artist: Eminem
Dream destination: Blue Lagoon In Iceland
Favorite food: Tacos
Funniest teammate: Tristan Schmidt
Favorite football player: Devin Hester
