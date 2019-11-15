Daily Journal Staff Report
Friday’s Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship in Bourbonnais got about as intense as a sporting event can be, but thanks to the foot of freshman Katie Knutte, the Olivet Nazarene University women’s soccer team and its fans breathed a sigh of relief when Knutte booted home an overtime goal to give the Tigers a 3-2 win over Cardinal Stritch University.
Lauren Harrigan and Sarah Buffum also scored for the Tigers, while Abby Cash and Teagon Albert each notched an assist.
The Tigers will be back in action in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament, which begins November 23.
Buffum named conference POY
Buffum was honored as the CCAC Player of the Year for her performance that helped lead the Tigers to a regular season and tournament CCAC title and 17-2-1 record. She led the Tigers with 11 goals and tied for the team lead with five assists.
Joining Buffum on the conference’s first-team were Amanda Roche and Kelly Sylvester. Albert, Cash, Amanda Durbin and Sara Loichinger were named to the second team. Head coach Bill Bahr was named conference coach of the year for the fifth time in his career.
