Two former Olivet Nazarene University standouts were named to the 18-member Silver Anniversary Team by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, based on their accomplishments as a player from 25 years ago.
Brian McCauley and Lee Coomler, who helped lead ONU to the NAIA Final Four in 2000, were named to the illustrious high school honor team. Both Coomler and McCauley were teammates at Kokomo High school, graduating in 1996.
McCauley was high honorable mention all-state as a senior, averaging 14 points for a 24-win regional championship team. He totaled 706 points on teams that were 61-14 over three seasons.
He went on to play at ONU, where he set the school record with 258 career 3-pointers. He totaled 1,339 career points, 324 rebounds and 289 assists on teams that were 107-40 with four NAIA national tournament appearances. McCauley was co-captain of the 30-9 final four team in 2000.
Coomler averaged 22.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals as a senior for a Kokomo team that went 24-2 and won a regional as the only undefeated North Central Conference champion in Kokomo boys basketball history. He scored 951 career points.
Coomler averaged 10.1 points as a freshman at Morehead State before transferring to Olivet, where he totaled 1,913 points in three seasons. He was a second-team NAIA All-American in 2000.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, a date for the 2021 Indiana High Basketball Hall of Fame men’s awards banquet, which is usually held in late March, has not been set. The Silver Anniversary team will be honored during that event once a date is set.
McCauley and Coomler and their teammates from the 1999-2000 Olivet team were previously inducted into the ONU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
