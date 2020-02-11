The first half could not have gone worse for the Illini (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) who found themselves in a 37-20 hole at the half. They finished the first half shooting only 25 percent from the field and just 18 percent from three. Michigan State (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) dominated every facet of the first half.
The second half was the polar opposite. The Spartan offense, who was lights out in the first half, was stone cold in the second; mostly due to the Illini’s suffocating defense. They also capitalized on the offensive end, scoring 49 second-half points — more than doubling their total from the first half.
“The spacing was good. We were flowing, we were doing a lot of positive things,” head coach Brad Underwood said.
The Illini came all the way back to tie the game and then take the lead late in the second half — 20-point comeback. The game was back and forth until the final two possessions. The Illni held a one point lead when Xavier Tillman scored on a putback dunk to give the Spartans a 69-68 lead, which became the final score after the Illini did not score on their last possessions.
The Illini were led by sophomore superstar Ayo Dosunmu, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn added 15 and 11 respectively. Sophomore breakout player Alan Griffin totaled 9 points in seven rebounds in 26 minutes. He was a catalyst for their second half comeback.
The Spartans were led by Rocket Watts, who totaled 21 points in 29 minutes. Three other Spartans scored in double figures, including Tillman who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
As jarring as the ending was it was overshadowed by Illini superstar Ayo Dosunmu, who went down after being injured on the last play of the game. Dosunmu was driving to the basket when his knee buckled and he went down. He was carried off the court after the final buzzer. Dosunmu, or "Dos" as he is called is averaging 15.8 points on 47 percent shooting on the season and is the offensive catalyst of this Illini team. An injury of any kind would be a huge blow to this team.
“Obviously the outcome of this game is secondary at this point,” Underwood said after the game.
The injury was hard on the players as well.
“To see that happen to him in the moment was a bit overwhelming” freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “I just keep praying for him.”
Cockburn and Dosumnu share a particularly close off-the-court bond.
"It’s everything except basketball with Ayo.”
The Illini drop to fourth in the Big Ten with a huge road test against Rutgers coming up next. The team will do their best to shake off Dosunmus injury and get back on the winning track.
