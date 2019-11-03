SOCCER: Olivet men top Trinity

BOURBONNAIS — The ONU men’s soccer team fought hard against the Trinity Trolls on Ward Field this past Saturday to the tune of a 3-2 victory.
Daniel Kassagoma was the first to score a goal for the team, while other goals were scored by Rodrigo Munoz and Nolan Wade.
According to head coach Kenny Huber, the young team has been through a lot this season and that shows on the field and in leadership.
“A lot of our success does come from our senior leaders that we have on this team," Huber said. "They really showed up tonight for senior night and helped a lot.”
Not only was the team recognized by the crowd for their win, but the seniors were also celebrated before the game with a senior day ceremony.
“It’s kind of surreal that I’ll be done playing soccer in the next couple of weeks. I’m going to miss this sport with all my heart,” senior Nathan Lauvina said. ”We’re getting closer and closer to the end.”
The team celebrated the win Saturday evening after a long season and will await its postseason fate once the regular season wraps up across the country.
“Even being such a young team, we’ve seen everything you can this year. It’s only going to help us build now and in the future,” Huber said. “We just keep fighting. That’s what I can say about this team, we never give up.”
