SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Illinois football is back in a bowl game for the first time since 2014 and they'll take on the University of California Golden Bears in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday.
Here is what you need to know to get ready for the big game:
The 6-6 Illini had a rollercoaster of a regular season that saw them get out to a disappointing 2-4 start including a loss to Eastern Michigan at home and a blown 14-point lead against Nebraska, also at home. The team then shocked the college football world by knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin on a walk-off field goal on homecoming, winning the next two Big Ten games and then coming back from down 28-3 against Michigan State in East Lansing to secure its sixth win and bowl eligibility.
Just when it looked like the Illini would ride their momentum to the end of the season, they dropped a close game away at Iowa and then were blown out at home by the lowly Northwestern squad on Senior Day.
Consistency escaped head coach Lovie Smith and his team but the overall upward trend is encouraging for the future.
The Illini will lose several key players next season, including running backs Reggie Corbin (634 yards and six touchdowns) and Dre Brown (545 yards and five touchdowns), linebacker Dele Harding (148 total tackles and three interceptions) and safety Stanley Green Jr. (69 tackles and three forced fumbles). However, they will retain quarterback Brandon Peters (1,611 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions), wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (634 yards and nine touchdowns) and linebacker Jake Hansen, who led the nation in forced fumbles with seven. Both Peters and Imatorbhebhe are transfers who came in with two years of eligibility left.
On the other sideline are the Golden Bears. Coached by Justin Wilcox, the team comes into this game having finished the season with a 7-4 record. Their signature win this season was an away win against then No. 14 Washington. Though this is essentially a home game for the Golden Bear — their school is located across the bay in Berkley — Wilcox said he does not think it will give Cal an advantage.
The Golden Bears were led in passing by sophomore quarterback Chase Garbers who threw for 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns against only three interceptions on the season. Sophomore Christopher Brown Jr. was Cal’s leading rusher with 794 yards and eight touchdowns. Nikko Remigio, another sophomore, led the team in receiving with 477 yards and two touchdowns.
On paper, this bowl game looks to be an even match-up that will be decided by a few plays. The Illini will look to their defense to generate turnovers and the offense to establish the run as the main components of their game. Do not be surprised, though, to see Peters look for Imatorbhebhe downfield as that connection has proved fruitful many times for the Illini this season (see 4th and 17).
Coach Smith and his boys are enjoying their first bowl game during Smith’s tenure but are also staying focused. Corbin, Harding and Peters all emphasized being ready and leaving it all on the field for their teammates.
