ONU Roundup: Olivet football wins Homecoming thriller in overtime

Football earns overtime win on Homecoming
Despite bitter weather in the Tigers’ Homecoming tilt against Robert Morris University on Saturday, the home team put on an excellent show for the alumni who had returned to watch them play. In the end, ONU treated the former Olivetians who braved the weather to a thrilling 41-35 overtime victory.
Earlier in the week, coach Eric Hehman said it was going to be an exciting game to watch because Robert Morris was similar to the Tigers because it also looks to run the ball first. His prediction was not far off, as both teams amassed more than 200 yards rushing (243 for the Tigers and 220 for the Eagles).
For the most part, the Tigers managed to prevent Robert Morris from getting a big run play, allowing only one long score by the Eagles to come by way of an explosive run.
Meanwhile, the Tigers demonstrated they can make explosive plays of their own, with the special teams, specifically Jayvion Daniels, providing the excitement on two separate occasions. The first special teams play came after the Tigers had given up a touchdown to Robert Morris that allowed the Eagles to take a 7-3 lead in the first. On the ensuing kick Daniels fielded the ball at the ONU 8-yard line and did not stop running until he reached the end zone for a 92-yard punt return touchdown
The Eagles opened the second half by putting together a 14-play, 65-yard drive, that resulted in an Eagle touchdown to take a 21-17 lead. But once again, the lead would be short-lived, as Daniels took another punt to the house, this time an 88-yard score.
After Daniels’ second touchdown run, the Eagles scored on their next two possessions and built a 35-24 lead with 10:11 left to play in the game. On the Tigers’ next possession, penalties held ONU to 1 total yard, forcing a Tiger punt at a time when they needed to put together a scoring drive.
However, this set-up what quite possibly was the turning point of the game for Olivet. Bryce DeGuira got a favorable roll on his punt that netted 72 yards and flipped field position and provided the Tigers new life.
The Tigers forced Robert Morris to punt on its next possession and scored just two plays later on a Jordan Lawton quarterback sneak.
Olivet then converted the two-point conversion, a score that was aided by a defensive offside on the initial attempt that had failed. After forcing another Eagles punt, the Tigers responded with a 13-play, 63-yard drive, which included three third-and-long conversions, and resulted in a DeGuira 26-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.
After a missed Eagles field goal started overtime, the Tigers turned to LaShaun Rule, and he did not disappoint, rushing four times for 19 yards on the first four plays from scrimmage. On third-and-four from the Eagles’ 6-yard line, the Tigers called on power back Jared Honey to convert the down. Honey motored into the end zone and provided the Tigers with a 41-35 victory.
The Tigers will take to the road this weekend, as they visit 11th-ranked St. Xavier University in Chicago for a 1 p.m. tilt Saturday.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams take home Top-10 finishes at Great Lakes Challenge
The Tigers Cross Country program put together a dominant performance at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge Invitational at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Twenty-six men’s and women’s teams combined to bring 914 (489 men, 425 women) total athletes to this competition. The men finished the day in fifth place, beating out the rest of their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference competitors. The charge was led by standout runners Wesley Meyer (seventh place, 25:08.8) and Taylor Vallangeon (27th place, 25:35).
The women placed seventh as a team with great performances by Jaclyn Latocha (15th place, 18:47.9) and Angela Budach 19:13.3). Latocha has avoided suffering from any type of sophomore slump and is proving to be a dominant runner at the regional level.
The Tigers’ cross country teams will be back in action at the CCAC Championship Meet in Valparaiso, Ind., on Nov. 9.
Men’s soccer ties St. Ambrose
The heavy rain traveled with the Tigers, as they settled for a scoreless draw against St. Ambrose. The wet conditions made it difficult for both teams to hold onto possession and movement into the offensive third were squandered by errant shots.
The Tigers put six shots on goal but were unable to convert any of them. This is the fifth game the Tigers have had to play double overtime; fortunately, they have a week off before their next game. The defensive line kept the loose balls away from their net and helped goalkeeper Britten Wolff maintain a clean sheet.
Saturday will be the Tigers’ final home match of the season, a 3:30 p.m. contest against Trinity Christian College.
Women’s soccer tops St. Ambrose
The Tigers went on the road to St. Ambrose University and came away with a 1-0 win. Both teams were able to put most of their shots on target, which forced the goalkeepers to make decisive plays in the sloppy conditions. Jackie Poortinga played keeper for the Tigers and kept them in the match.
Ultimately, the game-winning goal was scored early in the second half by Amanda Durbin, who was assisted by Emily Hulliberger for the only goal of the day.
The Tigers round out their regular season with a home matchup against Trinity Christian College at 1 p.m.
