Rivalry week. Every year on the last week of the regular season, Illinois and Northwestern play for the Land of Lincoln trophy. With Saturday’s defeat, the Wildcats have now won the last five matchups.
The weather was awful and the Illini’s product on the field was not far off. The Illini were without starters Brandon Peters, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Jake Hansen as well as seven others. This list does not include the eight players the Illini lost for the season.
Short-handed or not, most expected a more spirited performance on Senior Day against an opponent that to that point was 2-9 and had not won a conference game. But, as the old saying goes, “Records don’t matter in rivalry games.” The Wildcats proved that by rushing for 378 yards and putting up 29 points on a dogged Illinois defensive unit.
The Illini offense struggled without Peters and Imatorbhebhe, gaining only 160 yards of total offense. As a result, Illinois lost the time of possession battle 41:48 to 18:12.
Freshman quarterback Matt Robinson made his second career start and finished 8-for-17 for 108 yards. Senior running back Dre Brown was the team's leading rusher with 17 yards and one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Caleb Reams led the team in that department totalling five catches for 57 yards on the day.
Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty went 6-for-10 for 55 yards and a touchdown and an interception through the air and added 111 yards and two more scores on the ground.
The Wildcats had two rushers go for over 100 yards and their 378 total rushing yards were the most given up by this Illini defense this season.
“Disappointment doesn’t even seem like a strong enough word for what we did today,” coach Lovie Smith said after the game. “Not a lot of good things happened for us today.”
As disppointing as this loss was, the Illini still have a bowl game to look forward to and no doubt that will be their focus moving forward.
As the 2019 regular season comes to a close, we look back on some of the pivotal moments: A home loss to Eastern Michigan, blowing a two touchdown lead to Nebraska in the Big Ten opener, this loss to Northwestern, there have some disappointing moments for sure.
But there were also James McCourt’s game winning field goal to knock off #6 Wisconsin, Brandon Peters finding Daniel Barker with :05 seconds left to complete a 25 point comeback at Michigan State and a five game Big Ten win streak.
Through all the ups and downs one thing stands out: The Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2014. The program showed flashes this year and with many major contributors returning next season, the future looks bright for Illini football.
