BOURBONNAIS — It was a roaring victory for ONU men’s basketball Tuesday night after the Tigers got big advances from Dane Schlafley and Gavin Griggs, who each reached new career-high scoring marks, to propel the Tigers to a 98-75 home victory against East-West University.
The win improved the Tigers, who are ranked eighth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Div. II poll, to 12-1 on the season.
Schlafely and Griggs each ended the game with a career high of four 3-pointers, with Schlafely setting a new career-high with 18 points and Griggs doing the same for himself with 16 points. As a team, the Tigers shot a scorching 13-for-21 (62 percent) from behind the arc.
“Those are the guys we count on every night, and they didn’t disappoint us tonight,” Tigers coach Nick Burkey said.
Junior guard John Contant put up a hard fight defensively against one of the Phantoms’ strongest players, Brandon Daughtry, holding him to 20 points, well below his astounding average of 36 points per game. Sophomore Alex Gross didn’t disappoint with his defensive efforts, ending the victorious game with five blocks.
Burkey said that in preparation for the game, the team was determined to amp up on defensive energy and eagerly take the Panthers by storm.
“We wanted to be the team that got the stops, got the boards and made it hard on the other team. We wanted to make them guess,” he said.
Schlafley might have dazzled his teammates and the crowd with his shooting outburst, but he agreed with Burkey that defense was what won the Tigers the game, especially in a game that historically isn’t always competitive.
“I think it’s important when we play teams that we typically beat to stay disciplined and continue to learn as we go forward and play other teams,” Schlafely said. “I think we all played well. We play with a lot of chemistry.”
“I thought we were very efficient and our mindset was good. We knew were very capable of winning this game, but we wanted to make sure we were dominant in a lot of ways,” Burkey said. “I do feel like we struggled towards the last part of our game but our goal was to come in, get better and improve as we continue to move through the process of the season and work toward becoming the team we want to be.”
Stat Book
Schlafely added three assists and two boards to those 18 points, and Griggs added three rebounds and a pair of assists to his 16 points. Gross tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Nic Reed had 12 points, five boards and two assists.
Up Next
The Tigers will be back in action on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday in a pivotal road matchup at St. Ambrose.
