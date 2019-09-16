CHAMPAIGN — The high the University of Illinois football team achieved by winning its first two games of 2019 came to an abrupt halt Saturday.
The team’s undefeated streak ended after a 34-31 home loss at the hands of non-conference opponent Eastern Michigan.
Illinois held a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter but lost the lead early in the second quarter and never gained it back.
Illini quarterback Brandon Peters went 22-for-37 with 297 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception in a very shaky performance. He was also sacked six times and was under duress for most of the game.
“They (Eastern Michigan) did a great job of bringing pressure all day” Peters said. “We didn’t pick it up sometimes.”
The game did mark the return of veteran running back Reggie Corbin. Corbin was one of the few bright spots for the Illini offense, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III shredded the Illini secondary for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards.
The game was riddled with mistakes and missed opportunities for Illinois. Peters struggled to complete passes and the secondary was porous for much of the first half and again in the fourth quarter.
“There was a lot at stake today,” Illini head coach Lovie Smith said after the game. “I thought we would play a lot better than we did.”
The Illini racked up nine penalties which set them back a total of 90 yards throughout the game. In addition to the penalties, they fumbled twice, with one recovered by Eastern Michigan.
When asked about the penalties, Smith said “the ones that we had, we can’t do… I’m disappointed in the amount of penalties that we had.”
Among the penalties were several holding calls. “Penalties have killed us” said offensive lineman Alex Palczewski after the game, “We need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”
A big question after the game was whether or not this loss spelled disaster for the rest of the season as similar losses have in seasons past. Despite the questions, the players seemed confident that this loss would not affect the rest of their season.
“I’ve seen teams lose non-conference games and go straight to the Big Ten Championship, and win it,” Corbin said. “We have to fix the little things, look ourselves in the eye and then go do the little things right.”
UP NEXT: The Illini open Big Ten play at 7 p.m, Saturday against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
