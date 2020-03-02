In what was a true rivalry game, the Illini fought hard to take down the Hoosiers by a final score of 67-66. They say that records are meaningless in rivalry games and this was a great example.
Indiana (18-11, 8-10) played hard and took Illinois (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) down to the wire, in the end, it was senior guard Andres Feliz being the first to the floor to get a loose ball that determined the outcome of Saturday’s contest. “I saw a loose ball, I dove on it.” Feliz said when asked about the play. Throughout the season Feliz’s teammates have praised his “bulldog” mentality and this game was no different.
“Me and Andres are both international players so we know what it’s like to get down and dirty,” freshman center Kofi Cockburn said.
The first half was a dogfight with both teams making runs on each other and playing physical basketball. This game featured some intensity from Illinois that has not been seen in a few games here at home. The sold-out crowd provided an extra push and the first half ended in a 36-36 tie.
The second half was more of the same, with Indiana taking the lead for a short period of time before the Illini retook the lead. The whole game was ultra competitive by both teams and fittingly so for the date the game was played.
Ayo Dosunmu hit a late three to give the Illini the lead and close out yet another game. March basketball is a different breed and the Illini showed that they will not back down, rising to the challenge to keep their bid for a Big Ten title alive.
Illinois was lead in scoring by the sophomore guard Dosunmu, who totaled 17 points in 38 minutes of game time. Cockburn and Feliz both added 15 points apiece to go along with five and seven rebounds, respectively. The 7-footer Cockburn also tallied six blocks on the game.
The Hoosiers were paced by junior guard Aljami Durham, who poured in 13 points. Three other Hoosiers scored in double figures. Indiana starting center Joey Brunk got into foul trouble early and ended up playing only eight minutes the whole game.
The Illini have two games left, away against Ohio State and home against Iowa to close out the regular season. For the first time in a few years, the Illini are playing meaningful basketball in March. If all the stars align, the Illini have a chance to clinch at least a share in the Big Ten regular season title. Further than that, the Illini are facing the very real possiblity of playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
UP NEXT
Indiana hosts Minnesota on Wednesday and Wisconsin on Saturday. Illinois travels to No. 23 Ohio State on Thursday and finishes the regular season at home against No. 18 Iowa next Sunday.
